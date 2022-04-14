World Snooker: Day one best bet (April 16)

Mark Selby's season has been an unusually quiet one on the table, with his struggles with mental health rightly the focus of his attentions.

However, he is always a force to be reckoned with at the World Championship, as demonstrated 12 months ago when he produced brilliant snooker throughout the tournament to run out a deserved winner on the final Monday – picking up his fourth world title.

Despite his modest returns of late, don't rule Selby out and he is fancied to make it safely into the second round.

However, the first round is always a tricky challenge, particularly for the defending champion, and Selby could have to work hard to get past the very capable Jamie Jones, who is appearing at the Crucible for the fifth time since his debut way back in 2012.

In Selby's last five first-round matches at the World Championship, he has dropped 2, 10, 7, 6 and one frames, losing to Joe Perry in 2018 and having to work hard on other occasions. Fergal O'Brien didn't muster much of a fight in 2017, nor a struggling Kurt Maflin last year, but Selby went on to win the title in both of those years.

It's hard to argue he's in anything like the same form coming into this renewal and thus, a tough opening match could be on the cards. Back OVER 15 MATCH FRAMES on day one.