But for all the outrageous highs and moments of pure genius during the Rocket's 30-year career, there’s probably been well over 147 controversial comments to further add to his enigma.

In the build-up to this year’s World Championship, where he's bidding to equal Stephen Hendry’s record of seven Crucible crowns, qualifier Hossein Vafaei hit the headlines with an eye-opening tirade that was ironically worthy of O'Sullivan himself.

It was no surprise therefore, that some of the world’s top players were asked if they agreed with his views during Friday’s pre-tournament press conference.

The first Iranian ever to qualify for the World Championship accused the 20-time Triple Crown champion of being disrespectful to lower ranked players and even called on him to retire.

He told the Metro last week: "A lot of things he says frustrates me. What kind of legend are you if you call people numpties?”

Vafaei even questioned whether he’d actually made the game bigger and wants him to retire so the younger generation can do a better job, saying, “I don’t see any improvement, he’s been 20 years on top of this sport and what has he done for us? This is my biggest question: What has he done for us? I think he should retire, to be honest with you. He should retire and then the younger generation make the game bigger."

Three-time world champion Mark Williams and 2005 Crucible king Shaun Murphy accepted there were some valid points made by Vafaei – specifically about the detrimental comments of other pros – but they firmly believed snooker is in a better place because of O’Sullivan.