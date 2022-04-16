Few would doubt the scratch golfer, who attempted to qualify for the Open in 2019, has managed a hole-in-one but we'll have to take the Magician's word for it that he once fired in a nine-dart leg when playing some mates in a pub...with Phil Taylor's darts.

However, Murphy must surely be the only person alive who has also achieved equivalent perfection in two other sports, albeit not at a professional level.

The Magician has made six maximums during in his illustrious career - a tally only bettered by O'Sullivan (15), John Higgins (12), Stephen Hendry (11) and Stuart Bingham (9) - but is yet to join the elite club of seven players who have managed it on the biggest stage of all.

"I just happened to throw nine perfect darts!" Ahead of his latest Crucible campaign, here's Shaun @Magician147 Murphy telling the story of how he completed the Holy Grail of the 147, nine-darter & hole-in-one. Plus a bit of "147 v nine-darter which is harder" for good measure pic.twitter.com/Io8rnMcjVW

Ahead of this year's World Championship, he told Sporting Life: "I’ve done the holy grail. I’ve done many 147s, I got my nine-darter in the Carter’s Arms in Sale and made the hole in one in Royal Worlington near Newmarket on a cold frosty morning.

"I can play darts but I wouldn’t say I’m not even a handy player! Phil Taylor sent me a set of his darts that he used in events and wished me the best of luck with them.

"I took them to the pub on a Friday night, where we were setting up our bets for the weekend and having a laugh. We got on the dart board and happened to throw nine perfect darts! It hasn’t happened since and probably never will, but it definitely happened!"

Murphy never shirks from the debate about whether a maximum break is harder than a nine-dart finish and reaffirmed his position, saying: "There’s just so many more variables in snooker than there is in darts. The target never moves in darts and you could hit a nine-darter in every leg.

"Snooker isn’t like that and the way the balls break, if the black moves towards the cushion then the 147 chances are almost impossible before the first red is potted.

"The reds are always in a different position and no two frames have ever been the same – it’s like a fingerprint. Because of that – and the fact there’s 36 shots to complete instead of just nine – all civilised people agree that the 147 break is by far the harder."

The 2005 champion may yet to have a World Championship 147 to his name but he does know what it's like to have one scored against him when Stephen Hendry produced perfection in the 2009 quarter-finals.

He said: "When the frame has gone, you are just willing every single ball in for your opponent, especially at the Crucible. It's magical and I'm sure everyone who has ever made one in that arena will remember it for the rest of their lives. They'll have played better matches and forget those, but not a maximum at the World Championship.

"It's on my bucket list. The closest I came was 104 with two reds remaining and I was shaking like a s***ing dog.

"If I do it this year there will be fist pumps like never before. I do think someone will make one this year - the standard has been so high all season and the playing conditions including the cloth and balls have been exceptional. Everything is there for it to happen."

Scroll down for Murphy on the dangerous qualifiers and his chances at the Crucible