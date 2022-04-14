Records are there to be broken. Unless we're talking about Ronnie O'Sullivan's fastest ever maximum break.

It's been a quarter of a century since a 21-year-old Rocket shot into sporting stardom when showcasing his otherworldly talents in five minutes and eight seconds of pure snooker genius. Only O'Sullivan himself has got close to lowering the time he set against Mick Price in 1997 when firing in his second of three Crucible maximums in six minutes 25 seconds six years later during a clash Marco Fu but apart from that, it's not even a record anyone contemplates attempting. Not even in the practice room. It's hard enough to even make a 147 in the tight pressure cooker confines of snooker's spiritual home, where there have just been 11 ever witnessed since Cliff Thorburn grinded his way to the first in 15 mins 36 secs back in 1982 - and six of those have come from O'Sullivan (1997, 2003, 2008) and Stephen Hendry (1995, 2009, 2012). In this year's 32-man field, Mark Williams (2005) and John Higgins (2020) are the only other players aside from the Rocket to feel the buzz of a perfect break at the Crucible although the latter's effort two years ago did of course occur behind closed doors. At a press conference ahead of this year's World Championship, O'Sullivan and other members of the world's top 16 were asked if anyone was capable of breaking sport's 'unbreakable' record.

"Is there anyone in this room capable of making a 147 quicker than Ronnie O'Sullivan's 5min 8sec record?"



Ronnie: "Yeah, me!"



The 46-year-old quipped: "Yeah, me! "I was a different player back then, I was just playing off instinct, the adrenaline pumping inside me. But I wasn't good enough to win the world title. "But trying to do that now, playing at that pace - I don't think I probably could. I don't think it's an important record - you guys make more of it than I do. A 147 break is a 147 whether it takes four minutes of 14 minutes. "It's not the record I'm most proud of." When the players were asked if anyone could even try and match it in practice Neil Robertson said: "To do that you'd have to be running round the table and missing!" After Mark Williams pointed at 25-year-old Zhao Xintong, who was less than a month old when O'Sullivan made that break, as a player who could potentially break it one day, John Higgins brought the room to laughter when dismissing himself out of the running! Robertson added: "The scary thing is the prize that was on offer was £147,000. The prize isn't anything like that now so maybe with less pressure it could make an attempt more realistic." Here below you can watch all three of O'Sullivan's Crucible maximums - but you can click here to revisit all 11 in one place. Ronnie O'Sullivan - 1997 World Championship April 21, 1st round v Mick Price (5 mins, 8 seconds) Ronnie O'Sullivan soared to superstar status in five minutes and eight seconds of breathtaking snooker from the gods at a time when he'd won just two of his record 19 Triple Crown titles. The Rocket, who was just 21 and four years away from his first of five Crucible crowns, compiled his break during a 10-6 first-round victory over Mick Price and it won him a whopping £147,000. It was clocked at five minutes 20 seconds at the time but in recent years it's been correctly altered to 5:08, which averages out at roughly 8.5 seconds per shot. To put that into perspective, that's over a minute quicker than the next fastest by O'Sullivan in 2003.

Ronnie O'Sullivan - 2003 World Championship April 22, 1st round v Marco Fu (6 mins, 25 seconds) Ronnie O'Sullivan came relatively close to breaking his record of the fastest ever 147 when clearing the table in six minutes and 30 seconds, which is easily the second quickest of all time. It came during the first session of his first-round match to Marco Fu, when trailing 4-2, but it couldn't prevent him suffering a 10-4 defeat the following day.

Ronnie O'Sullivan - 2008 World Championship April 28, second round v Mark Williams (8mins, 47 seconds) Ronnie O'Sullivan became the first person to record a third Crucible maximum in 2008 although at that time nobody else had managed more than one! It was the second time a maximum had completed a Crucible victory - with his opponent Mark Williams being the first to do so three years earlier of course - and also the second time a 147 has been scored by a player who goes on to win that same World Championship.