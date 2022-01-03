Ronnie O'Sullivan is the form man ahead of his bid for an eighth Masters crowd. We have the full draw, schedule and more.
The Cazoo Masters runs from January 9 to 16 at Alexandra Palace, London, with an elite field of 16 players battling for a title which was first contested in 1975.
Part of snooker's Triple Crown, this prestigious tournament is broadcast live on the BBC and Eurosport and last year saw Yan Bingtao produce a coming-of-age performance to beat John Higgins in a gripping final.
O'Sullivan though is the man whose name is synonymous with the invitation-only tournament, having won it in seven times. The first victory for O'Sullivan came in 1995 and he had to wait 10 years for a second, winning the title in 2005, 2007, 2009, 2014, 2016 and 2017.
He arrives this time on the back of a 10-8 victory over Neil Robertson in the World Grand Prix final.
Quarter one
Quarter two
Quarter three
Quarter four
Sunday January 9
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Evening session (1900)
Monday January 10
Afternoon session (1300)
Evening session (1900)
Tuesday January 11
Afternoon session (1300)
Evening session (1900)
Wednesday January 12
Afternoon session (1300)
Evening session (1900)
Thursday January 13
Afternoon session (1300)
Evening session (1900)
Friday January 14
Afternoon session (1300)
Evening session (1900)
Saturday January 15
Afternoon session (1300)
Evening session (1900)
Friday January 156
Afternoon session (1300)
Evening session (1900)
ROUND ONE