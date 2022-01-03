The Cazoo Masters runs from January 9 to 16 at Alexandra Palace, London, with an elite field of 16 players battling for a title which was first contested in 1975.

Part of snooker's Triple Crown, this prestigious tournament is broadcast live on the BBC and Eurosport and last year saw Yan Bingtao produce a coming-of-age performance to beat John Higgins in a gripping final.

O'Sullivan though is the man whose name is synonymous with the invitation-only tournament, having won it in seven times. The first victory for O'Sullivan came in 1995 and he had to wait 10 years for a second, winning the title in 2005, 2007, 2009, 2014, 2016 and 2017.

He arrives this time on the back of a 10-8 victory over Neil Robertson in the World Grand Prix final.