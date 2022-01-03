Sporting Life
Yan Bingtao celebrates
Cazoo Masters snooker: Schedule, results, how to watch on TV

By Sporting Life
20:59 · MON January 03, 2022

Ronnie O'Sullivan is the form man ahead of his bid for an eighth Masters crowd. We have the full draw, schedule and more.

The Cazoo Masters runs from January 9 to 16 at Alexandra Palace, London, with an elite field of 16 players battling for a title which was first contested in 1975.

Part of snooker's Triple Crown, this prestigious tournament is broadcast live on the BBC and Eurosport and last year saw Yan Bingtao produce a coming-of-age performance to beat John Higgins in a gripping final.

O'Sullivan though is the man whose name is synonymous with the invitation-only tournament, having won it in seven times. The first victory for O'Sullivan came in 1995 and he had to wait 10 years for a second, winning the title in 2005, 2007, 2009, 2014, 2016 and 2017.

He arrives this time on the back of a 10-8 victory over Neil Robertson in the World Grand Prix final.

How to watch the Cazoo Masters

  • TV: Live coverage is available via Eurosport, Eurosport Player, BBC, and BBC iPlayer
  • Format: Best of 11 frames through to the final, which is best of 19
  • Defending champion: Yan Bingtao

Cazoo Masters draw

Quarter one

  • (1) Yan Bingtao v Mark Williams (9)
  • (8) John Higgins v Zhao Xintong (10)

Quarter two

  • (5) Neil Robertson v Anthony McGill (16)
  • (4) Ronnie O'Sullivan v Jack Lisowski (14)

Quarter three

  • (3) Judd Trump v Mark Allen (12)
  • (6) Kyren Wilson v Stuart Bingham (15)

Quarter four

  • (7) Shaun Murphy v Barry Hawkins (11)
  • (2) Mark Selby v Stephen Maguire (13)

Cazoo Masters daily schedule

Sunday January 9
TV: BBC and Eurosport
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)

  • Yan Bingtao v Mark Williams

Evening session (1900)

  • Neil Robertson v Anthony McGill

Monday January 10
Afternoon session (1300)
TV: BBC and Eurosport

  • John Higgins v Zhao Xintong

Evening session (1900)

  • Shaun Murphy v Barry Hawkins

Tuesday January 11
Afternoon session (1300)
TV: BBC and Eurosport

  • Ronnie O'Sullivan v Jack Lisowski

Evening session (1900)

  • Mark Selby v Stephen Maguire

Wednesday January 12
Afternoon session (1300)
TV: BBC and Eurosport

  • Judd Trump v Mark Allen

Evening session (1900)

  • Kyren Wilson v Stuart Bingham

Thursday January 13
Afternoon session (1300)
TV: BBC and Eurosport

  • Neil Robertson/Anthony McGill v Ronnie O'Sullivan v Jack Lisowski

Evening session (1900)

  • Yan Bingtao/Mark Williams v John Higgins v Zhao Xintong

Friday January 14
Afternoon session (1300)
TV: BBC and Eurosport

  • Judd Trump/Mark Allen v Kyren Wilson/Stuart Bingham

Evening session (1900)

  • Shaun Murphy/Barry Hawkins v Mark Selby v Stephen Maguire

Saturday January 15
Afternoon session (1300)
TV: BBC and Eurosport

  • QF 1 v QF2

Evening session (1900)

  • QF3 v QF4

Friday January 156
Afternoon session (1300)
TV: BBC and Eurosport

  • SF1 v SF2

Evening session (1900)

  • SF1 v SF2

Cazoo Masters round-by-round results

ROUND ONE

  • Will appear here
