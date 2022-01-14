Trump was forced to miss last year's event owing to a positive Covid-19 test, but he looks determined to make up for lost time 12 months on and was in ruthless form on Friday afternoon.

Wilson was left to rue a couple of missed opportunities that changed the course of the match, most notably in frame four when looking sure to draw level, before allowing Trump back to the table and then watching the 2019 champion clear with a fine run of 50.

It was more of the same in the following frame as Wilson once again built a healthy advantage, this time a lead of 45 points, only for Trump to step in with a brilliant clearance of 76 to pull further clear at 4-1.

From that point, Wilson's race was run and Trump added a break of 67 – his fifth contribution of over fifty – in the sixth frame to close in on victory, completing the job soon after as he sailed into the semi-finals.