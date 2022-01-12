In a contest that mixed high drama with big breaks and just a touch of needle, Trump somehow hauled himself over the winning line having appeared certain to slip 5-3 behind, only to scramble his way to parity, before producing a nerveless, match-winning break of 62 in the deciding frame after watching Allen build a handy lead.

It was a cruel ending for Allen who looked to have taken command of proceedings in an ultimately crucial eighth frame, only to miss a simple red with Trump needing a snooker, one he laid moments later, before Allen was unlucky to go in-off when escaping from another. Still, Trump's final pink into the green pocket was worthy of winning the match alone, and it proved to be a pivotal moment.

The afternoon began in breathless fashion with Trump centuries in the first and third frames sandwiched by a run of 92 from Allen, and the Northern Irishman drew level again when then dominating frame four.

Trump inched in front once more with a break of 88, only for Allen to hit back with typically pinpoint hand of 65 and then lead for the first time – Trump momentarily appearing to lose his way as the pressure cooker was turned up to maximum inside Ally Pally.

Allen's 4-3 lead really should have become 5-3, and though Trump patently rode his luck, his opponent was guilty of not delivering the knockout blow, something that would also haunt him when the match came to its crescendo.