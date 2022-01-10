The veteran Scot, runner-up when this event was staged in Milton Keynes last year, didn't need to be at his best to progress to the last eight, but still managed two century breaks in a typically professional performance.

The match started with a bang as the pair traded centuries in the opening two frames, but Higgins assumed control of the contest when leading 3-1 at the mid-session interval and rarely looked likely to loosen his grip on proceedings thereafter.

3-1 soon became 4-1 as Higgins thumped in a glorious 104 in the fifth frame, and though Zhao rallied to by taking the next, Higgins dominated frames seven and eight to close out the match and set up a meeting with old foe Mark Williams on Thursday.