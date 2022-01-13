Neil Robertson finally shook off Ronnie O'Sullivan to win their Masters quarter-final clash 6-4.

Less than a month after O'Sullivan had produced a scintillating burst of snooker to come from behind and win their World Grand Prix final encounter, this time Robertson gained a measure of revenge to advance to the last four. It was a deserved win for the Australian, who bagged a century in the first frame and was never behind in the match. But he'll know that it was far from a flawless display as he gave up a series of opportunities to win frames and kept allowing O'Sullivan a second chance. That was in fact true in the first frame, when Robertson required two bites of the cherry, and it was true in the last, as he broke down when 54-0 in front but was let off the hook by a below-form opponent. O'Sullivan's final contribution was a mid-range red which barely threatened the jaws of the pocket, and after Robertson potted a difficult red to middle, the Australian finally hauled himself over the line.

"I felt as though I hit the ball fantastically well," said Robertson, who made two centuries to O'Sullivan's one and was far more effective at taking chances from range. "I missed a couple of balls and so did Ronnie but that's to be expected, there's a lot at stake. I was really determined to try and put in a good performance and I think I did that. "It's like playing Federer at Wimbledon, you know you're going to have the majority of the crowd against you, but it's nothing to do with me personally, I'm sure they really enjoyed the snooker that I played. "Ronnie is like no other player we've ever had in the game. You need to respect that but you also need to be ready to play well when you get the chances. "I felt as though maybe 90 percent of the match was fantastic. "If you can't get up for this kind of event, you should hand your place to somebody else. I'm going to be as determined as anyone else who's left."

