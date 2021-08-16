For much of the final, the scratchy from O'Sullivan has struggled with all week looked set to deny him his first title success since the 2020 World Championship, only for the 46-year-old to burst into life and leave Robertson stunned and, ultimately, defeated.

When O'Sullivan missed a tricky red in frame 12 and Robertson stepped in with a ruthless clearance of 88, the Australian appeared to have finally broke the back of the match having seen his opponent somehow stay in the contest despite lacking any sort of rhythm for the most part.

However, O'Sullivan retuned from the mid-session interval with a real purpose to his stride and was soon level having peeled off a silky run of 90 before then dominating frame 14.

When the 2018 champion added consecutive breaks off 77, O'Sullivan had won four frames on the bounce to turn the match on its head in less than 45 minutes.