Defending champion Jordan Brown will kick off his title defence against Mitchell Mann, while the man he beat in last year's final, Ronnie O'Sullivan, will start against Sam Craigie.

Judd Trump will face Dean Young in another of the held over matches, with Mark Allen up against Ken Doherty.

The event will run from February 28 to March 6 at Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, with the last man standing set to pick up a first prize of £70,000.