Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
snooker icon
Sports
Golf
Tennis
Cricket
Darts
Rugby Union
NFL
Boxing / MMA
Snooker
Other Sports
John Higgins
John Higgins

British Open snooker: Draw, schedule and results for ranking event

By Sporting Life
16:23 · WED August 11, 2021

The British Open will run from August 16-22, 2021 at the Morningside Arena in Leicester. Tickets are now on sale for the event, which will welcome capacity crowds every day.

The British Open was a significant event on the snooker calendar between 1985 and 2004, when it was last held in Brighton and saw John Higgins crowned champion.

Televised by ITV Sport, The British Open will feature a host of the biggest names in the sport for its comeback, including world number one Judd Trump.

British Open draw

Round One

  • Iulian Boiko v Anthony Hamilton
  • Robbie Williams v Sunny Akani
  • Anthony McGill v Zhao Jianbo
  • Ashley Hugill v Kyren Wilson
  • David Grace v Mark Lloyd
  • Ian Burns v Michael White
  • Lu Ning v Igor Figueiredo
  • Matthew Selt v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
  • Lee Walker v Sanderson Lam
  • Barry Hawkins v Luca Brecel
  • Elliot Slessor v Peter Devlin
  • Stuart Carrington v Liam Highfield
  • Steven Hallworth v Joe O'Connor
  • Dominic Dale v Xiao Guodong
  • Li Hang v Sam Craigie
  • Lukas Kleckers v Yan Bingtao
  • Zak Surety v Ken Doherty
  • Zhou Yuelong v Tom Ford
  • James Cahill v Ricky Walden
  • Xu Si v Fan Zhengyi
  • Gerard Greene v Martin O'Donnell
  • Zhang Anda v John J Astley
  • Liang Wenbo v Simon Lichtenberg
  • Wu Yize v Fraser Patrick
  • Fergal O'Brien v Gary Wilson
  • Andy Hicks v Chang Bingyu
  • Michael Holt v Mark Davis
  • Jimmy Robertson v Mark Joyce
  • Dean Young v Scott Donaldson
  • Jamie Jones v Hossein Vafaei
  • Duane Jones v Nigel Bond
  • Zhao Xintong v Cao Yupeng
  • Mark Williams v Tian Pengfei
  • Jamie Wilson v Mark King
  • Joe Perry v Ben Hancorn
  • Alexander Ursenbacher v John Higgins
  • Jamie Clarke v Pang Junxu
  • Michael Georgiou v Soheil Vahedi
  • Yuan SiJun v Louis Heathcote
  • Zhang Jiankang v Peter Lines
  • Mitchell Mann v Judd Trump
  • Michael Judge v Andrew Pagett
  • Ross Muir v Ryan Day
  • Ben Woollaston v Hammad Miah
  • Mark Selby v Shaun Murphy
  • Stuart Bingham v Robert Milkins
  • Mark Allen v Reanne Evans
  • Sean Maddocks v Noppon Saengkham
  • Ashley Carty v Bai Langning
  • Andrew Higginson v Jordan Brown
  • Rory McLeod v Kurt Maflin
  • Alfie Burden v Allan Taylor
  • Aaron Hill v Jimmy White
  • David Gilbert v Matthew Stevens
  • Si Jiahui v Oliver Lines
  • Stephen Maguire v Jackson Page
  • Graeme Dott v Martin Gould
  • Dylan Emery v Gao Yang
  • Chen Zifan v Farakh Ajaib
  • David Lilley v Craig Steadman
  • Chris Wakelin v Stephen Hendry
  • Ali Carter v Lei Peifan
  • Jack Lisowski v Barry Pinches
  • Jak Jones v Lyu Haotian

British Open daily schedule & results

Monday August 16
Morning Session (0900)
TV: ITV

  • Robbie Williams v Sunny Akani
  • Steven Hallworth v Joe O'Connor
  • Xu Si v Fan Zhengyi
  • Zhang Anda v John J Astley
  • Liang Wenbo v Simon Lichtenberg
  • Andrew Higginson v Jordan Brown
  • Dylan Emery v Gao Yang
  • Jak Jones v Lyu Haotian

Monday August 16
Afternoon Session (1300)
TV: ITV

  • Alexander Ursenbacher v John Higgins
  • Yuan SiJun v Louis Heathcote
  • Ben Woollaston v Hammad Miah
  • Chen Zifan v Farakh Ajaib
  • Zak Surety v Ken Doherty
  • Gerard Greene v Martin O'Donnell
  • Mark Williams v Tian Pengfei
  • Aaron Hill v Jimmy White

Monday August 16
Evening Session (1900)
TV: ITV

  • Matthew Selt v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
  • Mitchell Mann v Judd Trump
  • Ashley Carty v Bai Langning
  • David Lilley v Craig Steadman
  • Ian Burns v Michael White
  • Stuart Carrington v Liam Highfield
  • Mark Allen v Reanne Evans
  • Zhou Yuelong v Tom Ford

Tuesday August 16
Morning Session (0900)
TV: ITV

  • Lu Ning v Igor Figueiredo
  • Lee Walker v Sanderson Lam
  • Dominic Dale v Xiao Guodong
  • Wu Yize v Fraser Patrick
  • Anthony McGill v Zhao Jianbo
  • Andy Hicks v Chang Bingyu
  • Joe Perry v Ben Hancorn
  • Zhang Jiankang v Peter Lines

Tuesday August 17
Afternoon Session (1300)
TV: ITV

  • Ashley Hugill v Kyren Wilson
  • David Grace v Mark Lloyd
  • Elliot Slessor v Peter Devlin
  • Jimmy Robertson v Mark Joyce
  • Iulian Boiko v Anthony Hamilton
  • Dean Young v Scott Donaldson
  • Stephen Maguire v Jackson Page
  • Jack Lisowski v Barry Pinches

Tuesday August 17
Evening Session (1900)
TV: ITV

  • James Cahill v Ricky Walden
  • Michael Holt v Mark Davis
  • Michael Judge v Andrew Pagett
  • Mark Selby v Shaun Murphy
  • Jamie Jones v Hossein Vafaei
  • Ross Muir v Ryan Day
  • Chris Wakelin v Stephen Hendry
  • David Gilbert v Matthew Stevens

Wednesday August 18
Morning Session (0900)
TV: ITV

  • Zhao Xintong v Cao Yupeng
  • Michael Georgiou v Soheil Vahedi
  • Rory McLeod v Kurt Maflin
  • Si Jiahui v Oliver Lines
  • Li Hang v Sam Craigie
  • Duane Jones v Nigel Bond
  • Jamie Clarke v Pang Junxu
  • Ali Carter v Lei Peifan

Wednesday August 18
Afternoon Session (1300)
TV: ITV

  • Barry Hawkins v Luca Brecel
  • Lukas Kleckers v Yan Bingtao
  • Jamie Wilson v Mark King
  • Sean Maddocks v Noppon Saengkham
  • Fergal O'Brien v Gary Wilson
  • Stuart Bingham v Robert Milkins
  • Alfie Burden v Allan Taylor
  • Graeme Dott v Martin Gould

British Open round by round results

Round One

Will appear here...

Like what you've read?

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....