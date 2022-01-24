Judd Trump is the defending champion at this week's German Masters – we have the full draw, schedule and more.
How to watch the German Masters
- TV: Live coverage is available via Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
- Format: Best of 9 frames up to and including quarter-finals; semi-finals bets of 11 frames; final best of 17 frames
- Defending champion: Judd Trump
German Masters draw in bracket order
ROUND ONE
Quarter One
- Judd Trump w/o v Gao Yang
- Anthony McGill Zhou Yuelong
- Tom Ford v Stephen Maguire
- Zhao Xintong v Mark Williams
Quarter Two
- Kyren Wilson v Jimmy Robertson
- Michael Georgiou v Craig Steadman
- Zhang Anda v Luca Brecel
- Ricky Walden v Neil Robertson
Quarter Three
- Andrew Higginson v Liang Wenbo
- Liam Highfield v Fan Zhengyi
- Lyu Haotian v Mark Allen
- Kurt Maflin v Shaun Murphy
Quarter Four
- Noppon Saengkham v Ryan Day
- Sam Craigie v Ken Doherty
- David Gilbert v Yan Bingtao
- Barry Pinches v Mark Selby
German Masters daily schedule
Wednesday January 26
TV: Eurosport
Afternoon session (1500 GMT)
- Anthony McGill v Zhou Yuelong
- Zhao Xintong v Mark Williams
- Kyren Wilson v Jimmy Robertson
- Zhang Anda v Luca Brecel
Afternoon session (2000 GMT)
- Judd Trump w/o v Gao Yang
- Tom Ford v Stephen Maguire
- Michael Georgiou v Craig Steadman
- Ricky Walden v Neil Robertson
Thursday January 27
TV: Eurosport
Morning session (1000 GMT)
- Andrew Higginson v Liang Wenbo
- Liam Highfield v Fan Zhengyi
- Lyu Haotian v Mark Allen
- Barry Pinches v Mark Selby
Afternoon session (1500 GMT)
- Kurt Maflin v Shaun Murphy
- Noppon Saengkham v Ryan Day
- Sam Craigie v Ken Doherty
- David Gilbert v Yan Bingtao
Evening session (2000 GMT)
- Judd Trump v Anthony McGillv or Zhou Yuelong
German Masters round-by-round results