Judd Trump

German Masters snooker: Schedule, results, how to watch on TV

By Sporting Life
16:09 · MON January 24, 2022

Judd Trump is the defending champion at this week's German Masters – we have the full draw, schedule and more.

How to watch the German Masters

  • TV: Live coverage is available via Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
  • Format: Best of 9 frames up to and including quarter-finals; semi-finals bets of 11 frames; final best of 17 frames
  • Defending champion: Judd Trump

German Masters draw in bracket order

ROUND ONE

Quarter One

  • Judd Trump w/o v Gao Yang
  • Anthony McGill Zhou Yuelong
  • Tom Ford v Stephen Maguire
  • Zhao Xintong v Mark Williams

Quarter Two

  • Kyren Wilson v Jimmy Robertson
  • Michael Georgiou v Craig Steadman
  • Zhang Anda v Luca Brecel
  • Ricky Walden v Neil Robertson

Quarter Three

  • Andrew Higginson v Liang Wenbo
  • Liam Highfield v Fan Zhengyi
  • Lyu Haotian v Mark Allen
  • Kurt Maflin v Shaun Murphy

Quarter Four

  • Noppon Saengkham v Ryan Day
  • Sam Craigie v Ken Doherty
  • David Gilbert v Yan Bingtao
  • Barry Pinches v Mark Selby

German Masters daily schedule

Wednesday January 26
TV: Eurosport
Afternoon session (1500 GMT)

  • Anthony McGill v Zhou Yuelong
  • Zhao Xintong v Mark Williams
  • Kyren Wilson v Jimmy Robertson
  • Zhang Anda v Luca Brecel

Afternoon session (2000 GMT)

  • Judd Trump w/o v Gao Yang
  • Tom Ford v Stephen Maguire
  • Michael Georgiou v Craig Steadman
  • Ricky Walden v Neil Robertson

Thursday January 27
TV: Eurosport
Morning session (1000 GMT)

  • Andrew Higginson v Liang Wenbo
  • Liam Highfield v Fan Zhengyi
  • Lyu Haotian v Mark Allen
  • Barry Pinches v Mark Selby

Afternoon session (1500 GMT)

  • Kurt Maflin v Shaun Murphy
  • Noppon Saengkham v Ryan Day
  • Sam Craigie v Ken Doherty
  • David Gilbert v Yan Bingtao

Evening session (2000 GMT)

  • Judd Trump v Anthony McGillv or Zhou Yuelong

German Masters round-by-round results

  • Will appear here...
