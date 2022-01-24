Judd Trump is the defending champion at this week's German Masters – we have the full draw, schedule and more.

How to watch the German Masters TV : Live coverage is available via Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

: Live coverage is available via Eurosport and the Eurosport Player Format : Best of 9 frames up to and including quarter-finals; semi-finals bets of 11 frames; final best of 17 frames

: Best of 9 frames up to and including quarter-finals; semi-finals bets of 11 frames; final best of 17 frames Defending champion: Judd Trump German Masters draw in bracket order ROUND ONE Quarter One Judd Trump w/o v Gao Yang

Anthony McGill Zhou Yuelong

Tom Ford v Stephen Maguire

Zhao Xintong v Mark Williams Quarter Two Kyren Wilson v Jimmy Robertson

Michael Georgiou v Craig Steadman

Zhang Anda v Luca Brecel

Ricky Walden v Neil Robertson Quarter Three Andrew Higginson v Liang Wenbo

Liam Highfield v Fan Zhengyi

Lyu Haotian v Mark Allen

Kurt Maflin v Shaun Murphy Quarter Four Noppon Saengkham v Ryan Day

Sam Craigie v Ken Doherty

David Gilbert v Yan Bingtao

Barry Pinches v Mark Selby German Masters daily schedule Wednesday January 26

TV: Eurosport

Afternoon session (1500 GMT) Anthony McGill v Zhou Yuelong

Zhao Xintong v Mark Williams

Kyren Wilson v Jimmy Robertson

Zhang Anda v Luca Brecel Afternoon session (2000 GMT) Judd Trump w/o v Gao Yang

Tom Ford v Stephen Maguire

Michael Georgiou v Craig Steadman

Ricky Walden v Neil Robertson Thursday January 27

TV: Eurosport

Morning session (1000 GMT) Andrew Higginson v Liang Wenbo

Liam Highfield v Fan Zhengyi

Lyu Haotian v Mark Allen

Barry Pinches v Mark Selby Afternoon session (1500 GMT) Kurt Maflin v Shaun Murphy

Noppon Saengkham v Ryan Day

Sam Craigie v Ken Doherty

David Gilbert v Yan Bingtao Evening session (2000 GMT) Judd Trump v Anthony McGillv or Zhou Yuelong German Masters round-by-round results Will appear here...