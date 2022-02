Trump and recent Players Championship hero Neil Robertson are two of the players who will need to get through the held over matches in order to enter the main draw, with a first prize of £100,000 to be handed out to the last man standing.

John Higgins and Mark Allen are notable runners already in the main draw, and they start off against Dylan Emery and Jak Jones respectively.

The event will run from March 7 to March 13 at the Nirvana Cosmopolitan Hotel in Antalya.