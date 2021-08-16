Trump has been steadily working his way back into top form this term, having picked up five trophies in the last campaign, and there should be plenty more in the offing judging by this sparkling display.

By the end of what was his third final in as many tournaments, Higgins looked jaded and cut a frustrated figure as he pondered a third straight final loss, Trump reeling off five frames on the bounce in the evening session to bring the match to a premature end.

In fact, Trump actually won 10 out of 11 frames after initially finding himself 3-0 in arrears as Higgins defied his late-night finish on Saturday with a blistering start that kicked off with a run of 73.

Trump finally got a foothold in the match when claiming the fourth frame and it was largely one-way traffic thereafter as breaks of 63, 62 and 61 saw him turn the match on its head and ensure he ended the afternoon session with his nose in front at 5-4.

Nevertheless, few would have predicted such a straightforward run to the winning line, the 2019 world champion powering in breaks of 74, 51, 68 and 59 to race to his maiden Champion of Champions title.

Higgins' last hope came in frame 12 when he built up a healthy lead and looked set to close to 7-5, but when he again let his opponent off the hook, Trump took advantage in ruthless style to ensure he heads to York for next week's UK Championship as warm favourite.