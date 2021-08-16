Reigning Carabao Cup champions Manchester City are in action on Wednesday night, as they visit West Ham. Leicester also host Brighton, and Jake Osgathorpe has the best bets.

Football betting tips: Carabao Cup 1pt Manchester City to win and Under 3.5 Goals v West Ham at 13/10 (William Hill) 1pt Aaron Connolly to score anytime v Leicester at 3/1 (bet365, Paddy Power, Betfair) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

West Ham v Manchester City Kick-off time: 19:45 BST

West Ham 11/2 | Draw 10/3 | Man City 4/9 West Ham look legit once again this season. Not only are the fighting on all fronts heading towards the end of October, they are thriving on all fronts - sitting 4th in the Premier League, winning all three Europa League games and reaching this stage of the Carabao Cup. In the last round, David Moyes did ring the changes at Old Trafford, but the starting XI was still one that could prove competitive, with the Hammers now boasting a strong squad. They face a Manchester City side, though, who arguably possess the deepest squad in England, and the one with the most quality from top to bottom. Pep's side have looked excellent on the whole this season, recently blowing Brighton away, and we know that they take this competition seriously.

City have owned this tournament in recent years, winning the last four editions. They have won five of the last six Carabao Cup trophies, and are the 5/2 favourites to retain the cup again this term. With a taxing schedule, we can expect changes from City, but whoever comes in will not weaken their side all that much. Defensively they have been excellent this term and that should continue here, though a 'second-string' West Ham will not be blown away at the London Stadium. With that in mind then, a low-scoring away win looks likely, so backing MANCHESTER CITY TO WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS at 13/10 looks the way to go. CLICK HERE to back Manchester City to win and Under 3.5 Goals with Sky Bet This bet sees us get four of the five favourite scorelines in the correct score market onside. In what should be a controlled away win, this bet gives us a way to get on City at a lovely price. Score Prediction: West Ham 0-2 Manchester City (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Leicester v Brighton Kick-off time: 19:45 BST

Leicester Evens | Draw 12/5 | Brighton 5/2 Leicester look to have turned a corner after a sloppy start to the season, winning their last three matches and scoring 10 goals in that time. However, question marks remain defensively around Brendan Rodgers's side, with the Foxes having conceded six in those three matches - and in their last five have allowed nine. With the strenuous schedule they have thanks to European commitments, rotation is likely required here, but again - like West Ham and Man City - their depth is strong in forward areas. There is a drop-off defensively, though, mainly due to injuries, and up against a Brighton team who have quality in their depth too, they could well be exposed. The Seagulls were well beaten by Manchester City, getting blown away in the first half, but will see this as an opportunity to get back on track.

Graham Potter has a squad of players who are all roughly around the same level of quality, so the decline throughout the team should changes be made won't be felt as much as others. One man who has struggled for game time in the league this season is Aaron Connolly, and, after netting a brace in the last round, he should get a run out at the King Power. In total, he has played just 73 minutes of Premier League action this season, but did manage to get on the end of a 'big chance' in one of his appearances - equating to 0.48 xG. This is an exceptionally small sample, but it shows that he is a striker that sniffs out chances - even in limited game time. Last season, when also struggling for minutes, Connolly averaged 0.44 xG/95, That is a very solid return and only enhances my thought that he will get a few chances in this game if starting. Against a porous Leicester defence, CONNOLLY TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals at 3/1. CLICK HERE to back Aaron Connolly to score anytime with Sky Bet I would advise waiting for team news before placing this bet, should he not get the nod from the start. Score Prediction: Leicester 1-1 Brighton (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)

ALSO READ: Our match preview with best bets for Preston v Liverpool in the Carabao Cup