Wednesday's televised game in the Carabao Cup sees Preston take on Liverpool and Tom Carnduff has picked out three best bets to back.

Football betting tips: Carabao Cup 1pt Konstantinos Tsimikas to have 2+ total shots at 9/2 (Sky Bet) 1pt Konstantinos Tsimikas to score anytime at 11/1 (bet365) 1pt Divock Origi to have 1+ headed shots on target at 15/2 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

It's not exactly looking like the most thrilling contest but Liverpool travel to take on Sky Bet Championship outfit Preston in a game that nobody is referring to as the 'Ben Davies derby'. Of course, Davies' arrival at Anfield last season was in response to Liverpool's defensive injury crisis but he barely made the bench and is spending the current campaign at Sheffield United. Although for the Reds' other squad players, this game should bring starts. Jurgen Klopp rotated heavily when they beat Norwich in the last round and it's been a constant theme of domestic cup competitions in the past few seasons. We can expect to see a similar squad to the one that beat the Canaries at Carrow Road - one that can also get the job done here.

Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Tuesday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Preston 8/1 | Draw 17/4 | Liverpool 2/7

It's a case of 'showing what you can do' but, if we're being totally honest, the settled nature of the Liverpool side means that a lot of those who feature on Wednesday night may never establish themselves as starters. That's not to say they are bad players - it's a team backed for victory here - but for them it will be the case of making the most of the opportunity presented to them. One of those set to start is Divock Origi. The forward is a very short 17/10 to score anytime but the value looks to be in the 15/2 for ORIGI TO HAVE 1+ HEADED SHOTS ON TARGET. He, of course, scored a header in the win over Norwich. CLICK HERE to back Divock Origi to have 1+ headed shots on target with Sky Bet His game time has been limited but he has demonstrated an ability to score headers in recent seasons. Origi isn't a prolific winner when it comes to aerial duels but the value is there in a price much higher than expected. Against a side who concede 11.9 shots per game in the Championship - the 10th-highest in the division - the Reds should have plenty of opportunities to strike. They had 17 attempts in the last round victory.

Among those fancied to be in the shots is Konstantinos Tsimikas and the 9/2 for TSIMIKAS TO HAVE 2+ TOTAL SHOTS looks an intriguing play. The left-back has demonstrated an attacking threat this season. CLICK HERE to back Konstantinos Tsimikas to have 2+ total shots with Sky Bet Prior to Andy Robertson returning from injury, Tsimikas was averaging 0.89 shots per 95 minutes in the Premier League. Backing this bet would have actually won when Liverpool beat Burnley - one of only three league starts - while he had at least one shot in two of them. With Liverpool scorers such a short price - which is expected given that Preston sit 19th in the league below - there is also appeal in taking the 11/1 for TSIMIKAS TO SCORE ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to back Konstantinos Tsimikas to score anytime with Sky Bet He's backed to be among numerous Liverpool chances so the price looks generous on one of those finding the back of the net. You're only getting centre-backs at a bigger price to score for the away side - that doesn't feel right given the contest.

