Antepost Value Bet tips 1pt win Sacred in Breeders’ Cup Mile at 25/1 (Sky Bet, Unibet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

There have been 11 three-year-old winners of the Breeders’ Cup Mile since its inaugural running in 1984, nine of which were trained in Europe. Four of those nine were fillies – namely Miesque, Ridgewood Pearl, Six Perfections and Goldikova – and in total (US and Euro-trained) the race has been won on 10 different occasions by fillies or mares over the years. All of which piqued my interest when learning that William Haggas' SACRED is being prepared for Del Mar on Saturday November 6. Having been in attendance and fortunate enough walk the course when the Breeders’ Cup first visited the famous course ‘where the turf meets the surf’ (they don’t often mention the relative eyesore of a car park situated between the two) in 2017, I’m acutely aware of the venue’s many subtleties. They range from the killer waffles available on the ‘back side’, stories of paranormal activity in the grandstand after hours, the occasional sea fret that looms in off the Pacific, and of course the sharp nature of the track itself. There’s no doubt the extremely tight turns of Del Mar caught out one or two of the travelling party in 2017 and Richard Fahey would probably be first to admit that Ribchester found things happening all too quickly for him when ultimately a staying-on fifth from a wide draw in the Mile.

2017 Breeders' Cup Mile - World Approval

It’s not surprising the tempo of the race was all a little alien to him – the opening two furlongs of that BC Mile (22.30 seconds) was only a few spots slower than the first quarter-mile in the same year’s Turf Sprint (21.98) – and those without blistering early speed from the gate, or an ability to travel sweetly at five-furlong pace, need not apply. Step forward Sacred, a maiden winner over the minimum trip last summer before being beaten a short-head in the Flying Childers. This season the daughter of Exceed And Excel kicked off by winning the Nell Gwyn, edging out last Saturday’s Sun Chariot winner Saffron Beach, before a non-staying seventh – beaten just over four lengths - in the Guineas. Click here to back Sacred with Sky Bet Connections were surely tempted to drop her back to six furlongs but, following 104 days away, she slammed a deep field in the Group Two Hungerford Stakes at Newbury (see free replay below). That form has already been fairly well advertised, fourth Dreamloper finishing third to Saffron Beach at HQ last weekend and sixth home Al Suhail going on to win at Haydock and the Group Two Challenge Stakes.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

The way Sacred sauntered through the vast majority of that seven-furlong contest showed her to be better than ever and the international autumn mission makes a lot of sense given all of her form is on good or genuinely quick ground. Although her one attempt at eight furlongs to date admittedly resulted in her 2021 low point, that Classic test on the Rowley Mile is a world away from what she’ll experience on a dead flat oval in Southern California, if travelling over next month. She's also exceptionally well bred when it comes to competing in the US, her dam's half-sister Lady Eli was a Breeders’ Cup champion and winner of five Grade Ones throughout her sparkling career. That breeding won't be lost on Haggas, or the team at Cheveley Park Stud, who successfully targeted the 2016 Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf with Queen's Trust - who coincidentally nosed out Lady Eli.