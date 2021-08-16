Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

Points system explained

We use a points system, ranging from 0.x5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.

Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.

Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (September 2021) is +3583.26 points.

September fixed-odds running total = +0pts

September antepost running total = +0pts

September overall running total = +0pts

Racing:

Punting Pointers (Sep 1) - Will appear here. Result pending

Football:

Hungary v England (Sep 2) - 1pt England to win and under 3.5 goals at 21/20 (Betway). Result pending

Sweden v Spain (Sep 2) - 1pt Draw/Spain in the half time/full time market at 18/5 (General). Result pending

Lithuania v Northern Ireland (Sep 2) - 1pt Under 1.5 Goals at 7/4 (Betfair Sportsbook). Result pending

Denmark v Scotland (Sep 1) - 1pt Both Teams To Score at 7/5 (MansionBet). Result pending

Portugal v Rep of Ireland (Sep 1) - 1pt Portugal to win both halves at 9/5 (William Hill). Result pending

Golf:

Solheim Cup (Sep 4-6) - 2pts Nelly Korda to be top American scorer at 9/2 (Sky Bet, William Hill); 1pt Nelly Korda to be top overall scorer at 7/1 (Sky Bet); 2pts Anna Nordqvist to be top European scorer at 7/1 (General). Result pending

TOUR Championship (Sep 2-5) - 4pts Rory McIlroy lowest 72-hole score at 12/1 (General); 2pts e.w. Scottie Scheffler lowest 72-hole score at 25/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/4 1,2,3,4,5); 1pt e.w. Jason Kokrak lowest 72-hole score at 45/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5); 1pt e.w. Sergio Garcia lowest 72-hole score at 45/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/4 1,2,3,4,5). Result pending

Italian Open (Sep 2-5) - 3pts win Tommy Fleetwood at 18/1 (General); 1.5pts e.w. Francesco Molinari at 40/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Martin Kaymer at 50/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Thomas Pieters at 60/1 (Unibet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Min Woo Lee at 80/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Nicolas Colsaerts at 150/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 0.5pt e.w. Alvaro Quiros at 350/1 (Unibet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending

Cricket:

England v India fourth Test (Sep 2-6) - 3pts India to beat England at 13/8 (bet365); 2pts Dawid Malan to make a first-innings fifty at 9/4 (Betway); 1pt Dawid Malan top England first-innings batsman at 11/2 (General); 1pt Rohit Sharma to make a first-innings century at 7/1 (Sky Bet); 1pt Rohit Sharma to be Man of the Match at 12/1 (bet365). Result pending

England v India Test series (Aug 4-Sept 14) - 3pts Mohammed Shami top India series bowler bowler at 5/1 (Unibet); 2pts Jos Buttler top England series batsman at 14/1 (Unibet). Result pending

Tennis:

US Open day two (Aug 31) - 1pt both players to win a set in Andreas Seppi v Marton Fucsovics at 21/20 (William Hill); 1pt Sara Sorribes Tormo to beat Karolina Muchova at 13/10 (bet365, William Hill, Unibet); 1pt over 37.5 games in Albert Ramos-Vinolas v Lucas Pouille at 22/25 (Unibet); 1pt Nikoloz Basilashvili to beat Sebastian Korda at 9/4 (Sky Bet). Result pending

US Open Open Women's Singles (Aug 30-Sep 11) - 1pt e.w. Karolina Pliskova at 18/1 (Betfred - 1/2 1,2). 1pt e.w. Angelique Kerber at 40/1 (General - 1/2 1,2). 0.5pt e.w. Jessica Pegula at 66/1 (Betfred - 1/2 1,2). 1pt Paula Badosa to win the second quarter at 17/2 (Paddy Power, Betfair) Result pending

US Open Open Men's Singles (Aug 30-Sep 12) - 2pts win Daniil Medvedev at 17/4 (Unibet). 0.5pt e.w. Hubert Hurkacz at 80/1 (Betfair - 1/3 1,2). Result pending