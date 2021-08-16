Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in September 2021.
We use a points system, ranging from 0.x5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.
Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.
Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (September 2021) is +3583.26 points.
Punting Pointers (Sep 1) - Will appear here. Result pending
Hungary v England (Sep 2) - 1pt England to win and under 3.5 goals at 21/20 (Betway). Result pending
Sweden v Spain (Sep 2) - 1pt Draw/Spain in the half time/full time market at 18/5 (General). Result pending
Lithuania v Northern Ireland (Sep 2) - 1pt Under 1.5 Goals at 7/4 (Betfair Sportsbook). Result pending
Denmark v Scotland (Sep 1) - 1pt Both Teams To Score at 7/5 (MansionBet). Result pending
Portugal v Rep of Ireland (Sep 1) - 1pt Portugal to win both halves at 9/5 (William Hill). Result pending
Solheim Cup (Sep 4-6) - 2pts Nelly Korda to be top American scorer at 9/2 (Sky Bet, William Hill); 1pt Nelly Korda to be top overall scorer at 7/1 (Sky Bet); 2pts Anna Nordqvist to be top European scorer at 7/1 (General). Result pending
TOUR Championship (Sep 2-5) - 4pts Rory McIlroy lowest 72-hole score at 12/1 (General); 2pts e.w. Scottie Scheffler lowest 72-hole score at 25/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/4 1,2,3,4,5); 1pt e.w. Jason Kokrak lowest 72-hole score at 45/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5); 1pt e.w. Sergio Garcia lowest 72-hole score at 45/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power 1/4 1,2,3,4,5). Result pending
Italian Open (Sep 2-5) - 3pts win Tommy Fleetwood at 18/1 (General); 1.5pts e.w. Francesco Molinari at 40/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8); 1pt e.w. Martin Kaymer at 50/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Thomas Pieters at 60/1 (Unibet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Min Woo Lee at 80/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Nicolas Colsaerts at 150/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 0.5pt e.w. Alvaro Quiros at 350/1 (Unibet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending
England v India fourth Test (Sep 2-6) - 3pts India to beat England at 13/8 (bet365); 2pts Dawid Malan to make a first-innings fifty at 9/4 (Betway); 1pt Dawid Malan top England first-innings batsman at 11/2 (General); 1pt Rohit Sharma to make a first-innings century at 7/1 (Sky Bet); 1pt Rohit Sharma to be Man of the Match at 12/1 (bet365). Result pending
England v India Test series (Aug 4-Sept 14) - 3pts Mohammed Shami top India series bowler bowler at 5/1 (Unibet); 2pts Jos Buttler top England series batsman at 14/1 (Unibet). Result pending
US Open day two (Aug 31) - 1pt both players to win a set in Andreas Seppi v Marton Fucsovics at 21/20 (William Hill); 1pt Sara Sorribes Tormo to beat Karolina Muchova at 13/10 (bet365, William Hill, Unibet); 1pt over 37.5 games in Albert Ramos-Vinolas v Lucas Pouille at 22/25 (Unibet); 1pt Nikoloz Basilashvili to beat Sebastian Korda at 9/4 (Sky Bet). Result pending
US Open Open Women's Singles (Aug 30-Sep 11) - 1pt e.w. Karolina Pliskova at 18/1 (Betfred - 1/2 1,2). 1pt e.w. Angelique Kerber at 40/1 (General - 1/2 1,2). 0.5pt e.w. Jessica Pegula at 66/1 (Betfred - 1/2 1,2). 1pt Paula Badosa to win the second quarter at 17/2 (Paddy Power, Betfair) Result pending
US Open Open Men's Singles (Aug 30-Sep 12) - 2pts win Daniil Medvedev at 17/4 (Unibet). 0.5pt e.w. Hubert Hurkacz at 80/1 (Betfair - 1/3 1,2). Result pending
Value Bet Antepost (Sep 18) - 1pt e.w. Snazzy Jazzy in Ayr Gold Cup at 33/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5). Result pending
Italian Serie A (Aug 21 - May 22) - 4pts Juventus to win Serie A at 11/10 (General), 4pts Spezia to be relegated at 11/8 (Betfair, Paddy Power). Result pending
German Bundesliga (Aug 13 - May 14) - 5pts RB Leipzig to win the Bundesliga (without Bayern Munich) at 11/4 (BetVictor), 5pts Borussia Mönchengladbach to finish in the top-four at 9/4 (bet365). Result pending
Spanish La Liga (Aug 13 - May 22) - 5pts Barcelona to win La Liga at 6/4 (General), 2pts Real Sociedad to finish in the top four at 3/1 (William Hill, Betfred). Result pending
Premier League (Aug 13-May 22) - 5pts Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City and Man Utd to all finish top four at 2/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power), 4pts Leicester to win the Premier League w/o ‘Big Six’ at 13/8 (Betfred), 3pts Arsenal to finish top six at 11/8 (bet365, Betfred). Result pending
Premier League Golden Boot: Part One (Aug 13-May 22) - 2.5pts e.w. Romelu Lukaku to be Premier League top goalscorer at 5/1 (General 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Kai Havertz to be Premier League top goalscorer at 66/1 (Betfred 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Michail Antonio to be Premier League top goalscorer at 80/1 (bet365 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Richarlison to be Premier League top goalscorer at 100/1 (BetVictor 1/4 1,2,3,4), 1pt e.w. Rodrigo to be Premier League top goalscorer at 125/1 (BetVictor 1/4 1,2,3,4). Result pending
Premier League Relegation (Aug 13 - May 22) - 2pts Norwich to be relegated at evens (Betfred), 1pt Newcastle to be relegated at 3/1 (General), 1pt Brighton to be relegated at 8/1 (General). Result pending
French Ligue 1 (Aug 6 - May 21) - 4pts Monaco to finish top three at 11/8 (Sky Bet), 2.5pts Reims to be relegated at 9/2 (William Hill). Result pending
Sky Bet League Two (Aug 7 - May 6) - 3pts e.w. Bradford City to win League Two at 12/1 (Betway) (1/4 odds 1-3 places), 3pts Newport County to finish in the top seven at 5/2 (bet365), 1pt Stevenage to be promoted at 16/1 (BetVictor), 1pt Rochdale to be relegated at 12/1 (Betway). Result pending
Sky Bet League One (Aug 7 - May 6) - 2pts MK Dons to be promoted at 6/1 (General), 1pt e.w. MK Dons to win League One at 20/1 (General) (1/4 odds 1-3 places), 3pts Charlton to be promoted at 4/1 (General), 2pts Cheltenham to finish as top promoted team at 4/1 (Betfred). Result pending
Sky Bet Championship (Aug 6 - May 7) - 4pts Fulham to be promoted at 15/8 (General), 3.5pts West Brom to be promoted at 11/4 (bet365), 5pts Bournemouth to finish in top six at 6/4 (bet365), 2.5pts Huddersfield to be relegated at 10/3 (Sky Bet), 2.5pts Bristol City to be relegated at 9/2 (Boylesports). Result pending
Irish Greyhound Derby (Aug 13 - Sep 18) - 1pt e.w. Ballymac Ariel at 25/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6), 1pt e.w. Priceless Jet at 50/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending
IPL (Apr 9-May 30) - 2pts Royal Challengers Bangalore to win the IPL at 6/1 (General); 2pts Royal Challengers Bangalore to reach the IPL Final at 5/2 (General); 2pts Rajasthan Royals to finish bottom of the IPL League Table at 9/2 (Sporting Index). Result pending
IPL Specials (Apr 9-May 30) - 2pts Virat Kohli top tournament batsman at 9/1 (Sky Bet); 1pt T Natarajan top tournament bowler at 33/1 (Betway, Unibet); 2pts T Natarajan to finish in top four tournament bowlers at 8/1 (Unibet); 1pt Manan Vohra top Rajasthan Royals batsman at 33/1 (Betway); 3pts Ruturaj Gaikwad top Chennai Super Kings batsman at 5/1 (General); 1pt Marcus Stoinis top Delhi Capitals batsman at 10/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair); 0.5pts Daniel Sams top Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler at 20/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair). Result pending