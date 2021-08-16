Winless Leeds host West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday, and Jake Osgathorpe likes the look of the visitors at Elland Road.

Football betting tips: Premier League 2pts West Ham to win at 29/20 (Boylesports) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Leeds have had a tough start to the season, winless through five games and struggling for fluidity in attack. That is a worry for Marcelo Bielsa's side, who had such a good 20/21 season because of their attacking process (1.63 xGF per game) despite their defensive numbers being better than only West Brom, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace. This season, they have continued to concede at a similar rate (2.14 xGA per game), but their attacking figures are way down at 1.15 xGF (Expected Goals For) per game. Heading into this game against a good West Ham team, Leeds have been dealt another blow in attack with Patrick Bamford set to miss this match. It's not looking great for Bielsa's boys.

West Ham missed a late penalty to lose 2-1 against Manchester United, though the defeat was deserved according to expected goals (xG: WHU 1.69 - 2.13 MUN). Star man Michail Antonio was suspended for that game, but he will be back here, and that should help the Hammers' cause greatly. He is their attacking talisman, and David Moyes' side are a different animal with him in the side. He is averaging 0.87 xG/95 (Expected Goals per 95 minutes) in the Premier League, and 0.34 xA/95 (Expected Assists per 95 minutes) - so when he plays, Antonio contributes 1.21 xG to his team's cause per 95 minutes. That is some impact. Overall, the Hammers have proven to be one of the most potent attacking teams in the league again this season, averaging 1.92 xGF per game, and they shouldn't have too many issues breaking down this Leeds defence.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

With that in mind then, added to Leeds' attacking struggles at the start of this season - plus Bamford's absence - the best price of 29/20 about a WEST HAM WIN should be snapped up. CLICK HERE to back West Ham to win with Sky Bet The Hammers are a team that should be recognised as top-eight regulars now, and this price against a struggling Leeds side is just too big to pass up.

Leeds v West Ham score prediction and best bets 2pts West Ham to win at 29/20 (Boylesports) Score prediction: Leeds 1-2 West Ham (Sky Bet odds: 15/2) Odds correct at 1420 BST (23/09/21)