Brentford v Brighton free betting tips: Premier League best bets and preview

“4/5 is way too big for Liverpool to beat Leeds” | Premier League Best bets

Brentford and Brighton, two teams who have made solid starts to the season face each other in what looks to be a closely matched encounter in west London.

We’ll start with Brentford who are adapting to the Premier League with ease having shocked Arsenal 2-0 in this campaign’s opener, before continuing their unbeaten run with draws against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

The newly-promoted side were an attacking force in the Championship last term with 79 goals, the division’s most, but it’s been their defence who have grabbed the accolades so far this season.

The Bees have conceded just one goal in 270 minutes of football, with all of their games seeing less than 2.5 goals scored.

Just staying up will be a job well done for Thomas Frank’s side who are currently 10th. Judging by their performances in August, it looks like they’ll cruise to survival.