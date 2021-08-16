Sporting Life
Brentford manage Thomas Frank
Our preview of Brentford v Brighton with best bets

Brentford v Brighton free betting tips: Premier League best bets and preview

By Joe Rindl
17:21 · THU September 09, 2021

Brentford look to continue their unbeaten start to life in the Premier League against Brighton. Joe Rindl has a best bet.

Football betting tips: Premier League

2pts Both Teams to Score at evens (General)

Brentford and Brighton, two teams who have made solid starts to the season face each other in what looks to be a closely matched encounter in west London.

We’ll start with Brentford who are adapting to the Premier League with ease having shocked Arsenal 2-0 in this campaign’s opener, before continuing their unbeaten run with draws against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

The newly-promoted side were an attacking force in the Championship last term with 79 goals, the division’s most, but it’s been their defence who have grabbed the accolades so far this season.

The Bees have conceded just one goal in 270 minutes of football, with all of their games seeing less than 2.5 goals scored.

Just staying up will be a job well done for Thomas Frank’s side who are currently 10th. Judging by their performances in August, it looks like they’ll cruise to survival.

Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Brentford 9/5 | Draw 21/10 | Brighton 13/8

As for Brighton, they were off-colour in their 2-0 defeat to Everton last time out, having initially impressed with wins over Burnley and Watford.

Graham Potter’s team can rely on ex-Brentford forward Neal Maupay up top, the Frenchman has found the net twice already this season and will be looking for more against his former club.

Back Both Teams to Score

Despite Brentford’s strong start defensively, history tells us that goals are commonplace when these two sides meet.

Two of the last three encounters have produced over 2.5 goals with the last meeting ending in a 3-3 draw. Three of Brentford's last five fixtures have seen both teams score, while Brighton have netted 6-goals in their last four fixtures.

At home, against a side they’ll be expected to attack, Brentford’s defence could get exposed.

But the Bees have the likes of Ivan Toney and Sergi Canos to bail them out. This may be the game where Brentford return to their Championship ways. Decent enough at the back, but devastating going forward.

BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE at evens is the play to make.

Brentford v Brighton best bets and score prediction

  • 2pts Both Teams to Score at evens (General)

Score prediction: Brentford 1-1 Brighton (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)

Odds correct at 1700 BST (09/09/21)

FOOTBALL TIPS