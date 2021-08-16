Premier League round-up: Manchester City hit five past sorry Arsenal

The result left the Gunners bottom at full-time, still without a point from their opening three matches of the new league campaign, with pressure mounting on their manager – Guardiola’s former assistant Arteta.

The Gunners then capitulated after the sending off of Granit Xhaka with Gabriel Jesus, Rodri and Torres completing the rout.

Pep Guardiola’s champions never looked back after taking a 2-0 lead inside the opening 12 minutes of a one-sided Premier League encounter with goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Torres.

City took instant command. Jesus and Torres appear to have done a job swap with the Brazil striker featuring in a wide role for the second successive game and winger Torres starting in the centre.

The roles appear to suit them with Jesus, fresh from providing two assists against Norwich last week, providing the cross for Gundogan’s opener on seven minutes.

Jesus picked out the German with a well-flighted ball from the right and Gundogan met it with a powerful header at the back post.

Torres may not possess the threat of Kane or Ronaldo but he showed his eye for goal last season and again he was on hand as City doubled their lead.

Arsenal’s defence switched off as a free-kick was taken short. Bernardo Silva was unchallenged as he clipped the ball into the box and, after Cedric Soares missed it, Torres was left with a tap-in.

It could have been three after another incisive move soon after but this time Torres’ shot from a Jesus pass was off-target.

The only way Arsenal were likely to get back into the game was from a City mistake and that almost transpired when Emile Smith Rowe charged down a pass from a casual Ederson but the rebound rolled wide.

Things went from bad to worse for the Gunners when Xhaka was given his marching orders on 35 minutes. Referee Martin Atkinson showed a straight red card after the Switzerland midfielder jumped into a two-footed challenge on Joao Cancelo.