Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Tips
Features
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Sporting Life's preview of Liverpool v Chelsea in the Premier League
Sporting Life's preview of Chelsea v Aston Villa in the Premier League

Chelsea v Aston Villa tips: Premier League best bets and preview

By Jake Osgathorpe
16:27 · THU September 09, 2021

Chelsea host Aston Villa at 5:30pm on Saturday, and Jake Osgathorpe can't see anything other than a home win.

Football betting tips: Premier League

2pts Chelsea to win to nil at evens (BetVictor)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

We are running out of good things to say about Chelsea, so I will just say this - they are Manchester City's closest challengers for the Premier League title.

Defensively, they are the best team in the league under Thomas Tuchel, and having now added Romelu Lukaku, they are a better all-round attacking team than last season.

Kick-off time: 17:30 BST, Saturday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Chelsea 2/7 | Draw 17/4 | Aston Villa 10/1

CLICK HERE to download the Sporting Life app
CLICK HERE to download the Sporting Life app

While the xG total would suggest they were fortunate to escape Anfield with a point last time out, the Blues limited Liverpool - one of the best attacking teams in the league in front of their home fans - to just 0.99 second half xG, with 10-men.

They are extremely well organised at the back, and now have fluidity and a focal point up top that should see them improve their attacking process, which was already good under Tuchel last term.

Aston Villa are in town, and for Villa, Chelsea are the last opponent they would want to face given their attacking struggles so far.

Dean Smith's side have struggled to function in attack in the absence of Jack Grealish, with his replacements yet to gel.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Despite having a fairly soft schedule to open the season (away to Watford and home to Newcastle and Brentford), Villa have averaged a meagre 0.62 non-pen xGF per game. That process makes them the worst attacking team in the league through three games.

A dysfunctional attacking team facing the best defensive team makes this a bad match-up for Villa.

Defensively, Smith's side haven't been too bad but are yet to face a team with Chelsea's firepower and process, so the angle to take for this game is to back CHELSEA TO WIN TO NIL.

It is hard to make a case for anything other than a home win, and given the numbers so far, it's difficult to envisage Villa scoring.

Join the Sporting Life football facebook page for more videos, analysis and stats

Chelsea v Aston Villa score prediction and best bets

  • 2pts Chelsea to win to nil at evens (BetVictor)

Score prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Aston Villa (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)

Odds correct at 1615 BST (09/09/21)

PL Score predictor
CLICK TO READ: This weekends Premier League correct score predictor

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS