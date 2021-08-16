Tottenham host Slovenian side NS Mura in the second group stage match of their Europa Conference League campaign. Jake Pearson has previewed the match, picking out his best bet.

Tottenham come into this fixture on the back of three successive league defeats, conceding three goals in all three matches. During that time they have also drawn 2-2 away at Rennes in the opening matchday of this competition, as well as being held by the same scoreline by Wolves in the Carabao Cup; Spurs actually winning that game on penalties. All in all, after keeping three consecutive clean sheets in the three opening matches of the Premier League season, Spurs have now conceded 13 goals in their last five matches in all competitions, scoring three, and the wheels do look to be coming off at an alarming rate for Nuno Espirito Santo.

Defeat to Arsenal in the North London derby on Sunday was the straw that broke the camel’s back for many Tottenham supporters, Santo’s men looking lethargic and ambitionless as they conceded from what seemed like every Arsenal attack in the first half. The pressure is mounting on the former Wolves manager, and a loss in this fixture will not be accepted. A loss is not expected, however. Far from it, in fact, Slovenian champions NS Mura a whopping 22/1 to win this fixture, with Spurs a very short 1/11. It is not just the gulf in quality between the two leagues that is behind the prices though, it is also down to the fact that Mura are not enjoying their best season, having won just four of their opening 11 matches.

Tottenham should have little trouble grabbing all three points at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, even without the vast majority of their star names. Santo rang the changes for Spurs' first match in this competition – although the side he started still boasted plenty of quality – and with this seen as a far easier task, the stating XI we see here could be a far cry from the one that starts what is now a crucial fixture against Aston Villa in the Premier League at the weekend. Even so, it would still be a major shock should Tottenham not cruise to a comfortable win, but with the likes of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura unlikely to start, Spurs may not completely steamroller Mura. Under 3.5 Goals is around the 4/6 mark, and with Spurs as short as they are, it is a surprise to see TOTTENHAM TO WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS priced up at odds-against with Bet365. Expect a comfortable Tottenham win, if not a complete thrashing.

