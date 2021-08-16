Celtic need a result as they host Bayer Leverkusen, but Jake Osgathorpe thinks it will be another tough night for the Hoops.

Football betting tips: Europa League 1pt Bayer Leverkusen to win and Both Teams to Score at 5/2 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Celtic got their Europa League campaign off to a losing start in Spain, going down 4-3 in a thriller against Real Betis. The Bhoys created plenty of chances in that match, but looked as vulnerable defensively, and against better teams than themselves, they will get beaten playing that way.

After it appearing as though they had got back on track, Celtic have failed to win either league game since the Europa League loss, with those matches coming against Livingston and Dundee United. Ange Postecoglou's side have attacking talent, and with a raucous Celtic Park crowd behind them should make a fist of this, but their defensive shortcomings will again be exposed by a top European side. Bayer Leverkusen are the team making the visit to Scotland, and they have enjoyed a good start to the season under new coach Gerardo Seoane, winning four of six in the Bundesliga and six of eight in all competitions. Their sole defeat this term has come at the hands of Dortmund, while they beat Ferencvárosi in their Europa opener.

They have an explosive attack, but like Celtic have shown some signs of vulnerabilities at the back. However, the feeling is that their forward players have more ability to bail them out than Celtic's do. Leverkusen's win over Ferencvárosi was a good indicator as to what to expect here, as I rate Celtic and the Hungarian side similarly, so backing LEVERKUSEN TO WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE - as they did in that opener - makes appeal. CLICK HERE to back Bayer Leverkusen to win and Both Teams to Score with Sky Bet The German's extra quality should shine through, but as Celtic showed in Spain, they are more than capable of creating decent chances.