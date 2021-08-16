Sporting Life
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou
Our preview of Celtic v Bayer Leverkusen with best bets

Celtic v Bayer Leverkusen tips: Europa League best bets and preview

By Jake Osgathorpe
11:40 · TUE September 28, 2021

Celtic need a result as they host Bayer Leverkusen, but Jake Osgathorpe thinks it will be another tough night for the Hoops.

Football betting tips: Europa League

1pt Bayer Leverkusen to win and Both Teams to Score at 5/2 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Celtic got their Europa League campaign off to a losing start in Spain, going down 4-3 in a thriller against Real Betis.

The Bhoys created plenty of chances in that match, but looked as vulnerable defensively, and against better teams than themselves, they will get beaten playing that way.

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Thursday

TV channel: BT Sport Digital

Celtic 13/5 | Draw 13/5 | Bayer Leverkusen 10/11

After it appearing as though they had got back on track, Celtic have failed to win either league game since the Europa League loss, with those matches coming against Livingston and Dundee United.

Ange Postecoglou's side have attacking talent, and with a raucous Celtic Park crowd behind them should make a fist of this, but their defensive shortcomings will again be exposed by a top European side.

Bayer Leverkusen are the team making the visit to Scotland, and they have enjoyed a good start to the season under new coach Gerardo Seoane, winning four of six in the Bundesliga and six of eight in all competitions.

Their sole defeat this term has come at the hands of Dortmund, while they beat Ferencvárosi in their Europa opener.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

They have an explosive attack, but like Celtic have shown some signs of vulnerabilities at the back. However, the feeling is that their forward players have more ability to bail them out than Celtic's do.

Leverkusen's win over Ferencvárosi was a good indicator as to what to expect here, as I rate Celtic and the Hungarian side similarly, so backing LEVERKUSEN TO WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE - as they did in that opener - makes appeal.

The German's extra quality should shine through, but as Celtic showed in Spain, they are more than capable of creating decent chances.

Celtic v Bayer Leverkusen best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Bayer Leverkusen to win and Both Teams to Score at 5/2 (General)

Score prediction: Celtic 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

Odds correct at 1130 BST (28/09/21)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS