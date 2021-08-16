Manchester United v Newcastle United tips: Premier League best bets and preview

Cristiano Ronaldo looks set to make his second debut for Manchester United, but Joe Rindl is backing another forward to get the goals.

Football betting tips: Premier League 1.5pts Mason Greenwood to score anytime at 13/8 (Sky Bet, Betvictor) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

There’s only one headline ahead of Manchester United’s match against Newcastle this Saturday, any guesses what it might be? Cristiano Ronaldo looks set to make his second debut for Manchester United, finally returning to the Premier League after leaving the club 12 years ago in an £80 million move to Real Madrid. Four Champions League titles and 551 club goals later, the five-time Balon d’Or winner is back at Old Trafford. Rumours are circulating about the role he’ll play on Saturday, whether he’ll start or come off the bench, but given he broke the international goal-scoring record just last week, I doubt match fitness will be an issue. Ronaldo has been training with the Red Devils since Tuesday. Surely he starts? Against a mediocre Newcastle side, the home supporters will be expecting a goal-fest.

Ronaldo scored 36 goals in 44 games for Juventus last season, and it’s no surprise to see him 4/9 most places to score any time. At the other end, Newcastle have looked exposed at the back recently. They have the joint-second worst defensive record in the league, having kicked off the season with losses to West Ham and Aston Villa and a 2-2 home draw with Southampton - in which their players were booed off at half-time. Ronaldo to score any time is too short, but those after a good Ronaldo punt can look to Sky Bet’s price boosts. The Portuguese forward to score a header at 5/1 seems particularly appealing considering he nodded in two in his last game on international duty against the Republic of Ireland.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 2020/21 Serie A statistics

The Red Devils did the double over Newcastle by a 7-2 aggregate last season and have won four straight Old Trafford meetings, which have produced 19 goals. Manchester United to win and Over 3.5 Goals is a tempting 5/4, but you can get longer odds in the goalscorer markets if you’re willing to look behind CR7. With all the attention on Ronaldo, the bookies are overlooking United’s August player of the month, Mason Greenwood. The 19-year-old has started the season with one goal in each of his last three matches coming from just four shots on target.

Mason Greenwood's 2021/22 Premier League statistics

Whether it’s through the middle against Leeds and Southampton, or cutting in from the right at Wolves, the Englishman is the definition of clinical in front of goal. With Daniel James sold to Leeds, even if Greenwood has to make way for Ronaldo up top, he’s almost guaranteed to start out wide. Punters should seriously think about backing GREENWOOD TO SCORE ANYTIME at 13/8. CLICK HERE to back Mason Greenwood to score anytime with Sky Bet

Manchester United v Newcastle best bets and score prediction 1.5pts Mason Greenwood to score anytime at 13/8 (Sky Bet, Betvictor) Score prediction: Manchester United 3-0 Newcastle (Sky Bet odds: 13/2) Odds correct at 1600 BST (09/09/21)