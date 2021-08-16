World Cup Qualifiers: Republic of Ireland and Scotland both lose as Cristiano Ronaldo breaks record

Cristiano Ronaldo's double helped Portugal sink Republic o Ireland 2-1 while Scotland lost 2-0 to Denmark.

World Cup Qualifiers Portugal 2-1 Republic of Ireland Match report to follow.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke

Denmark 2-0 Scotland Denmark struck early to finish off Scotland in their 2-0 World Cup qualifying win in Copenhagen. Steve Clarke’s side were two down in 15 minutes through goals from Daniel Wass and Joakim Maehle and were then run ragged for the rest of the first half. A reshuffled Scotland side with Lyndon Dykes on for the second half showed marked improvement but nowhere near enough to dent the scoreline. While defeat was no surprise, it puts the Scots’ qualification hopes under a harsher light.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Scotland now have five points from a possible 12 and face Moldova at Hampden Park on Saturday before a trip to Austria next Tuesday and they are running out of points to lose. Kasper Hjulmand’s side, who reached the semi-finals of Euro 2020, have won all four Group F games and look to be cruising to qualification.

International friendlies Finland 0-0 Wales Wilson was presented with a glorious opportunity after 25 minutes to hand Wales a morale-boosting victory ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Belarus and Estonia. Brennan Johnson’s trickery had created the chance but Wilson’s kick was too close to Finland goalkeeper Carljohan Eriksson, who guessed correctly to his right on his debut. Substitute Rubin Colwill also spurned a close-range opportunity and not even the late arrival of Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale could reward Wales’ increasing superiority.

Wales had been hit by a raft of withdrawals ahead of their second visit to Helsinki in the space of 12 months. Aaron Ramsey, Joe Rodon, David Brooks and Neco Williams were among several players ruled out by injury, while goalkeeper Adam Davies had tested positive for coronavirus. Kieffer Moore, who scored the late winner when Wales won a Nations League clash in Helsinki last September, was deemed a close contact of Davies and was also unavailable. Bale was named among the substitutes, with interim boss Robert Page mindful of those two World Cup qualifiers.