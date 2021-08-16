Joe Rindl previews West Brom's Friday night game with QPR and is expecting goals in the West Midlands.

West Brom could return to the top of the Sky Bet Championship table in front of the TV cameras on Friday night at the Hawthorns. They face a QPR side coming off the back of two defeats, stunting their otherwise strong start to the season. With table-toppers Bournemouth facing a Sheffield United side back amongst the goals over the weekend, this seems like a real chance for the Baggies to regain the upper hand at the Championship’s summit.

Manager Valérien Ismaël may even feel aggrieved his side don’t already have a comfortable lead at the top, with the Baggies drawing their past three games against Millwall, Derby and Preston respectively. But QPR aren’t a side to be dismissed. Mark Warburton’s team may have only picked up one point so far in September, but they had a profitable August, winning four and drawing three matches in all competitions. That run saw Rangers go as high as third in the table after a 2-0 win over Coventry, and even now the visitors are just two points off a spot in the play-offs.

Still, the Hawthorns is a hard place to reverse a winless run, with West Brom last losing a home Championship fixture 19 games ago, in a 1-0 loss to Wigan in February 2020. As such, I’m avoiding outrights and instead going for goals, with both these teams being notorious high scorers. QPR have seen a staggering 28 goals across their first eight league games, with six of those matches seeing both teams find the net. West Brom have been similarly profitable in the BTTS market, with five of their opening eight league fixtures seeing goals at each end. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE with William Hill’s price of 8/11 makes plenty of appeal based on that evidence and is a confident selection in this fixture. CLICK HERE to back both teams to score with Sky Bet

