Ask fans and pundits to identify Chelsea’s biggest weapon in this season’s Premier League title race and many will point to Romelu Lukaku, the £98m striker who has hit the ground running with a flurry of goals early this season.

Others will argue the case for N’Golo Kante, with the Frenchman’s impact off the bench in Chelsea’s 3-0 away win over Tottenham Hotspur solid evidence for this point. However, what unfolded in North London on Sunday afternoon was proof that Thomas Tuchel, over any player on the pitch, is the figure who could make the difference for the Stamford Bridge club in the scrap at the top of the table. He is the Premier League’s best coach right now.

Is Thomas Tuchel the best manager in the PL This is saying something considering Tuchel’s peers. Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp are widely seen as two of the best managers of their generation, but both men have had questions asked of them recently. Liverpool’s dramatic decline last season prompted doubts as to whether Klopp could evolve his team’s approach while Guardiola’s blind spots have been exposed in the Champions League. As Chelsea manager, there has been no such doubts cast against Tuchel and the way he changed the dynamic of Sunday’s clash with Spurs demonstrated so. Chelsea faced a genuine challenge from an opposition team that has already shown their capacity for the big occasion this season, but this only brought the best out of Tuchel. In-play tactics key for Chelsea At half time, the visitors looked to be struggling. Tottenham pressed high on Chelsea which unsettled the build-up play of the European champions. Jorginho had his pass completion rate knocked down to 83.9%, his lowest completion rate of the season so far, as Spurs looked to take the game to their rivals.

⏱ HT



⬜️ Tottenham - 0 (0.69 xG)

🔵 Chelsea - 0 (0.44 xG)#TOTCHE pic.twitter.com/9gsT3huCwX — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) September 19, 2021

Tuchel, however, recognised how the introduction of N’Golo Kante for the start of the second half would steady his team in the centre of the pitch and 12 minutes later, Chelsea were two goals to the good. From there, they were able to maintain their shape and suffocate the game with Tottenham unable to play through the opposition midfield trio of Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic. While Mason Mount had struggled to get on the ball in the first half, making just 18 passes, Kante made a difference, registering 33 passes and 40 touches in 45 minutes of play. The shift into a front two, with Kai Havertz alongside Lukaku, also allowed Chelsea to maintain possession further forward. When they took a commanding 2-0 lead, Tuchel introduced Timo Werner for Havertz to further expose Spurs on the break. It’s not just that Chelsea have options all over the pitch, it’s that they have a manager able to utilise their qualities in a number of different ways.

There are similarly strong squads in the Premier League this season, but Tuchel is most comfortable at toggling between approaches. See how Guardiola failed to change the game from the bench as Manchester City laboured to a goalless draw at home to Southampton on Saturday and contrast that with the actions taken by Tuchel in Chelsea’s away win over Spurs a day later. Even when Tuchel has to shift things the other way to protect a result, he can - see the 1-1 draw away to Liverpool where Chelsea played a full half with 10 men.