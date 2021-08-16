Chelsea romp to a 3-0 win over Tottenham to move back to the top of the Premier League table.

Thomas Tuchel's side had to ride an early storm before finding their feet, and the Blues blew away their hosts in the second half. Thiago Silva scored the opener from a corner in the 49th minute, before a deflected N'Golo Kante strike double the visitors lead.

It was one way traffic after that, and despite getting into excellent scoring positions, Chelsea couldn't get decent shots away to add to their lead. That was until substitute Timo Werner pulled the ball back to Antonio Rudiger who expertly diverted it into the bottom corner to make it three. After pressing well and creating chances in the first half, Spurs were non-existent in the second, mustering just two shots from distance. Our own Jake Osgathorpe called the game spot on, tipping up Chelsea to win at 5/6 and Chelsea to keep a clean sheet at 5/4 in his match preview.

