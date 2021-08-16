Chelsea romp to a 3-0 win over Tottenham to move back to the top of the Premier League table.
Thomas Tuchel's side had to ride an early storm before finding their feet, and the Blues blew away their hosts in the second half.
Thiago Silva scored the opener from a corner in the 49th minute, before a deflected N'Golo Kante strike double the visitors lead.
It was one way traffic after that, and despite getting into excellent scoring positions, Chelsea couldn't get decent shots away to add to their lead.
That was until substitute Timo Werner pulled the ball back to Antonio Rudiger who expertly diverted it into the bottom corner to make it three.
After pressing well and creating chances in the first half, Spurs were non-existent in the second, mustering just two shots from distance.
Our own Jake Osgathorpe called the game spot on, tipping up Chelsea to win at 5/6 and Chelsea to keep a clean sheet at 5/4 in his match preview.
According to Infogol's expected goals (xG) model, the 3-0 scoreline was extremely fair: TOT 0.78 - 2.50 CHE.
Tottenham racked up just 0.05 xG in the second period, with Chelsea's dominance showing on all metrics.
Spurs have now lost successive league games by a 3-0 scoreline, while Chelsea sit joint top of the table having already played away at Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham.
Up next for the Blues, a home game against Manchester City.