Young Boys v Manchester United tips: Champions League best bets and preview

Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo open their Champions League campaign in Switzerland, and Jake Osgathorpe wants the Red Devils onside.

Football betting tips: Champions League 2pts Manchester United to win and Over 2.5 Goals at 10/11 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Manchester United travel to Switzerland to face the 'weakest' team in Group F, knowing a win is imperative in what could be a tough group on paper. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have been drawn with the team that beat them in the Europa League final, Villarreal, as well a one of Italy's strongest sides Atalanta, so games against Young Boys are must-win.

Swiss champions Young Boys have started their domestic season poorly by their standards under the tutelage of new head coach David Wagner - yes the former Huddersfield manager - winning just two of five league games. They look defensively weak, consistently conceding chances and goals, keeping just one clean sheet in six Champions League qualifying matches. Those games came against Slovan Bratislava, CFR Cluj and Ferencvaros - not exactly Europe's elite. The Swiss side do pose an attacking threat though, and may have a marginally greater home-field advantage than usual as they play on an artificial surface, but ultimately, they should struggle to live with their visitors.

Manchester United played front-foot, swashbuckling football against Newcastle on Saturday, starting with all of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in the side - and just Nemanja Matic protecting the backline. This way of playing would make the Red Devil's much more entertaining to watch, and would see them score a lot of goals. It would also help them beat lesser sides who sit in a deep block in a much more comfortable fashion. I'm all for it. A certain Ronaldo will be eyeing this game up as an opportunity to score yet more Champions League goals, and it is difficult to see anything other than a United win.

So how do we get United on side? If the trends of both teams continue, then we should be in for a thrilling game with plenty of goals. Young Boys look exceptionally vulnerable defensively, while Manchester United - who aren't perfect at the back - look very dangerous in attack. MANCHESTER UNITED TO WIN AND OVER 2.5 GOALS looks the play. We should see a high-scoring away win in Switzerland, with United's momentum growing.

Young Boys v Manchester United score prediction and best bets 2pts Manchester United to win and Over 2.5 Goals at 10/11 (General) Score prediction: Young Boys 1-3 Manchester United (Sky Bet odds: 9/1) Odds correct at 1445 BST (13/09/21)