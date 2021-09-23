It was still good to soft at HQ in midweek after 52mm of rainfall last week, including 12mm last Sunday alone, but a mild and breezy couple of days has seen the official description turn good to firm ahead of Friday's racing.

That’s not to say there isn’t the odd good betting opportunity among the pattern races on day two of the bet365 Cambridgeshire Festival at Newmarket, though, as there can be all sorts of reasons to oppose favourites, especially at this undulating course, and especially on rapidly drying ground.

There’s nothing quite like competitive handicaps – ideally with lots of runners – when it comes to levelling the playing field and helping to find an attractive wager at longer odds, and I’ll be getting stuck into York’s televised action on Friday.

There are no fears over such conditions for Master Of The Seas or Benbatl as the latter looks to build on his comeback run – something he’s not always done to great effect, admittedly - in the Group Two Unibet “You’re On” Joel Stakes, a race in which Benbatl was third behind Kameko last year having won it in 2019 by five lengths.

I’m not mad about opposing the Godolphin pair in truth in spite of the Saeed bin Suroor yard being hit-and-miss but it’s a little more tempting to tackle Albaflora in the Group Three Unibet Princess Royal Stakes.

She’s not run since the Yorkshire Oaks and has produced her very best form on ground with some dig in it, but she does have a clear class edge in this company and even though this may prove to be a tee-up run for the Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot next month, I struggled to find anything at a big enough price to take her on.

The closest I came to having a bet in the race was Doncaster fillies’ handicap winner Sea La Rosa for William Haggas, who can occasionally give his hand away by running well-bred fillies seemingly out of their depth based purely on official marks.

Nothing ventured, nothing gained...

It wouldn’t be a huge surprise if the progressive three-year-old Sea La Rosa (93) proved up to bridging the ratings gap with Albaflora (110) to grab some all-important black type but using the same sort of approach I’d rather back her stable companion READY TO VENTURE at 16/1-plus in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day EBF Rosemary Stakes earlier on the card.

She’s got a huge amount to find with the likes of Soft Whisper, Ummalnar and Fooraat on official figures but I’m convinced we’ve yet to see the best of this Kingman filly, who won a Yarmouth maiden 12 months ago and shaped with real potential on her seasonal return when third to Creative Flair at Ascot in the spring.

Creative Flair went on to win at Listed level, as did runner-up Auria, and they’re now rated 105 and 98 respectively so I’m not buying Ready To Venture’s relatively low mark of 92 as I felt she shaped as well as anything in the Ascot race.

She’s obviously had an issue or two since then as she fluffed her lines (13/8 favourite) in the driving wind and rain at Goodwood and wasn’t much better at Newbury when returning from a couple of months off, but the cheekpieces going on has sparked her back to life lately and she’s looked dead unlucky not to get a fair crack at things on her last two outings.

After not getting a clear run a furlong or so out, she appeared to have just about done enough in a four-runner race at Pontefract, only to be called the runner-up after a photo was required, and she again got checked at a crucial point when sixth – beaten just a couple of lengths in the end – back at Ascot earlier this month.

She ran on all too late but it was another performance which can be marked up and there could still be loads more in the locker given the headgear looks to have sharpened her up.