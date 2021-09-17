He was three from three with his last Saturday preview - check out top analyst Mark Howard's best bets for Ayr, Newmarket and Catterick.

Recommended bets, Saturday September 18 2pts King Of York in 1.20 Ayr at 9/2 (General) 2pts Mobadra 1.30 Newmarket at 6/4 (William Hill) 1pt Hong Kong Harry in 4.15 Ayr at 6/1 (General) 2pts Love Is Golden in 4.45 Catterick at 5/4 (William Hill) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

It is ten years since Kevin Ryan won the opening one mile nursery at Ayr (1.20). Zakreet scored off a mark of 79 in 2011 and the Hambleton based handler runs a couple this time around. Kevin Stott takes the mount on KING OF YORK who makes his handicap debut off 80 and he is a horse who took my eye when finishing fourth on his racecourse bow at Haydock in June. An expensive yearling (350,000gns), he is a half-brother to Ville De Grace, who won the Listed John Musker Stakes at Yarmouth earlier this week.

Beaten seven and a half lengths on his debut at the Merseyside track, he chased home the subsequent Listed winner Albahr (rated 106). Returned to the same venue a couple of months later, the son of Kingman kept on well to fill third position. Stepped up to a mile last time at Carlisle, King of York passed the post in front but was later demoted to second place having caused interference with previous winner La Pulga.

"I think he's a really well-handicapped horse" | Best bets for Ayr and Newbury

The Roger Charlton trained ‘winner’ finished second at Doncaster last week and is rated 91. Gelded since, the Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum owned juvenile looks tailormade for this and it will be a surprise if he doesn’t prove better than his opening rating. Richard Fahey has a formidable record at Ayr’s Western meeting and the Malton trainer may have the answer to the one mile handicap at 4.15. With Challet, Cruyff Turn and Marie’s Diamond amongst the field, the early pace is guaranteed to be swift and that ought to play into the hands of the lightly raced HONG KONG HARRY. The Es Que Love gelding has won 4 of his 6 starts and is unbeaten at the Scottish track. A dual winner during the spring off marks of 79 and 81, the four year old was then off the track for 107 days before returning at Lingfield last month.

Beaten a handful of lengths in third, he left the impression a step up a mile for the first time will be beneficial and Paul Hanagan (4 from 4) is back on board. Six pounds higher than his last win, he holds an entry in a heritage handicap at Ascot early next month and a win here is necessary, if he is take his chance at the Berkshire track. The fillies' handicap over a mile at Newmarket (1.30) was won by subsequent dual Group 1 winner Nazeef in 2019. The daughter of Invincible Spirit streaked away by six lengths off a lenient looking mark of 93 before going on to bigger and better things the following summer and beyond. It is highly unlikely this year’s renewal contains such a high quality runner, but it is hoped the lightly raced MOBADRA is better than her mark of 81.

A filly by Oasis Dream who cost 160,000gns as a yearling, she is a half-sister to Listed and Group 3 winner Be My Gal. Having shaped with promise as a juvenile finishing runner-up at Newcastle in December, her trainer Roger Varian viewed her as a potential Sandringham Handicap type filly for Royal Ascot earlier this year. However, she didn’t return to action until July but made a smart reappearance when beating five opponents at Haydock. Stepping up to a mile for the first time, Jack Mitchell’s mount travelled strongly on the outside before hitting the front approaching the furlong marker. Pushed out to win by a length, the runner-up Evident Beauty is now rated 86, while the third Ocean Wave won her next two outings and has the same mark. Mobadra doesn’t look badly handicapped off 81, as a result. Last year's winner Madame Tantzy lines up off a five pounds higher mark but remains a threat having scored last time out. Preference is for Roger Varian's runner though who looks capable of reaching a much loftier figure one day. Finally, LOVE IS GOLDEN is likely to be a short price in the 12 furlongs handicap at Catterick (4.45) but the three year old will take some stopping if reproducing his penultimate start.