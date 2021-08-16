Sporting Life
Bolton Wanderers v Burton Albion: League One best bets and preview

By Michael Beardmore
22:35 · THU September 02, 2021

Bolton Wanderers host Burton Albion in Monday night's televised Sky Bet League One encounter. Michael Beardmore has best bets and a preview.

Football betting tips: League One

1pt Josh Sheehan to score anytime at 7/1 (Paddy Power/Betfair)

1pt Antoni Sarcevic to score anytime at 7/1 (Unibet)

0.5pt Half-time score 1-1 at 15/2 (Sporting Index)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

It’s fair to say the paths taken by Bolton Wanderers and Burton Albion to their current positions in Sky Bet League One are somewhat divergent.

Suffice to say, when Bolton were promoted to the Premier League in 2001, for a third time in seven seasons, Burton were finishing as runners-up in the non-league Southern Premier.

And when Wanderers were reaching the last 16 of the UEFA Cup in 2008, with Nicolas Anelka leading their line, Burton were still a National League – or Conference, as it was then known – club.

In recent times, though, Bolton have been looking up at Burton – a position they, with all due respect, would never have imagined a decade ago – and the Brewers are two points above them as things stand.

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Monday

TV channel: Sky Sports Football

Bolton 23/10 | Draw 12/5 | Burton 21/10

It’s early days, still, of course, and with each side having made relatively similar starts, the outright outcome between a potent but leaky Bolton outfit and a well-drilled Burton team is best avoided.

The value here, without doubt, is in the goalscorer markets – and two prices on a Bolton midfield duo absolutely leap out.

Firstly, Josh Sheehan, who is absolutely loving life since his summer move from Newport – five games, 16 shots, two goals, one assist. Not bad for a supposedly defensive midfielder.

It’s not unprecedented for Sheehan either, he netted five times in his first 20 Newport games before reverting to type for a player of his position – he certainly likes to make an early impression.

Given the above stats – headlined by two goals in five matches, 3.2 shots per game – it’s a surprise to see SHEEHAN TO SCORE ANYTIME available at 7/1 with Paddy Power and Betfair.

It’s perhaps an even bigger shock to see attacking midfielder Antoni Sarcevic at exactly the same price with Unibet.

The 29-year-old number 10 netted the winner against Lincoln last month and has scored 45 goals in 285 league games for clubs such as Bolton, Fleetwood and Plymouth, mostly at League One level.

That’s a ratio of around one goal every six games, a ratio that has improved in his time at Bolton, so 7/1 on SARCEVIC TO SCORE ANYTIME looks huge – as evidenced by the fact he’s 3s elsewhere.

None of this is to discount Burton by the way – it’s just that the prices on the hosts stick out. The visitors are more than capable, Lucas Akins always likely to grab a goal, and they have also brought in Sheffield United teenager Daniel Jebbison on loan.

I expect them to give as good as they get here and I like the 1-1 HALF-TIME SCORE at 15/2 with Sporting Index – a scoreline that has landed in two of Bolton’s five games and one of Burton’s so far.

In a game involving a Bolton side that are not afraid to push forward and a Burton outfit fully capable of nicking a goal, it’s definitely worth a small play.

Bolton v Burton best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Josh Sheehan to score anytime at 7/1 (Paddy Power/Betfair)
  • 1pt Antoni Sarcevic to score anytime at 7/1 (Unibet)
  • 0.5pt Half-time score 1-1 at 15/2 (Sporting Index)

Score prediction: Bolton 2-1 Burton (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

