Women's Super League betting tips: WSL weekend best bets

Sporting Life's women's football expert Joe Rindl has three best bets for the opening weekend of the Women's Super League.
1pt Reading or draw in Man Utd v Reading at 3/1 (Paddy Power)
1pt Man City to win and BTTS in Everton v Man City at 13/8 (Sky Bet)
1pt Chelsea to win and under 3.5 goals in Arsenal v Chelsea at 11/4 (Sky Bet)
It hasn’t been a great summer for Manchester United women. Shortly after last season’s league campaign ended, manager Casey Stoney announced her move away from the club.
In came a gluttony of departures with Amy Turner, Abbie McManus, Jess Sigsworth and Jane Ross all moving on. The loss of Lauren James will hurt the Red Devils the most though. The 19-year-old playmaker - so often the star for United - switched to Chelsea, her former team and the side her brother Reece James represents.
New Red Devils manager Marc Skinner led a threadbare Birmingham City side to the FA Cup final in 2017 and a fourth-placed finish in 2019. But he returns to England after a frustrating spell with Orlando Pride in the US - in his first season the franchise finished bottom of the National Women's Soccer League (NSWL) with just 16 points.
United finished fourth last term, one point behind Arsenal who snatched the final Champions League place. The gap to the top three is likely to widen this year.
As for Reading, it’s more of the same please. Manager Kelly Chambers continues to be one of the most underrated coaches in the division, leading the Royals to another mid-table finish in 2020/21.
Reading will be without former England international Fara Williams, whose retirement deprives them of their best player in the middle of the park. But a solid core remains at the Madejski and a top-half finish will be the target.
Reading’s 2-0 win over Manchester United last year ultimately denied the Red Devils a spot in the Champions League. I wouldn’t rule out the visitors doing the same this time around.
READING TO WIN OR DRAW at an appealing 3/1 with Paddy Power is the play to make.
Score prediction: Reading 2-2 Manchester United (Sky Bet odds: 20/1)
Manchester City will be after their first WSL title since 2016 having finished just two points behind champions Chelsea last year.
They might have won the title themselves in April but were denied by a superb stop from Chelsea keeper Ann-Katrin Berger in the closing stages of their 2-2 draw with the Blues in Manchester.
Fine margins. City must go again against a Chelsea side who are arguably one of the best outfits the Women’s Super League has ever seen.
City boss Gareth Taylor can rely on the familiar names of Lucy Bronze, Steph Houghton, Lauren Hemp and Ellen White this coming campaign, fresh from representing Team GB at the Olympics. City have also captured Barcelona's Champions League-winning captain Vicky Losada, a new arrival likely to write some headlines in the north west.
As for Everton, Champions League qualification remains an ambition. They may have lost Australia international Hayley Raso to City, but by bringing in Toni Duggan from Atletico Madrid and Sweden international Hanna Bennison, Willie Kirk’s side have made a huge statement of intent.
That’s been backed up by the Toffees’ 6-1 thrashing of Brighton in pre-season and goals should also be expected on Saturday.
MANCHESTER CITY TO WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE is where the value's at, at 13/8 with Sky Bet.
Score prediction: Everton 1-3 Manchester City (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)
Defending champions Chelsea are involved in a cracker of an opener against rivals Arsenal as Emma Hayes’ side look to hold on to their WSL crown.
Hayes is the best manager in the business and few will back against her winning her fifth league title with the Blues, especially if last year’s player of the season Fran Kirby continues her fine form.
She’ll make up a devastating attacking trio alongside Sam Kerr and Pernille Harder, while James’ arrival from Manchester United is only going to increase the fears of opposition defenders.
Arsenal, on the other hand, are - much like their men’s side - a team in transition. Jonas Eidevall has replaced Joe Montemurro at the helm and has already seen Arsenal safely through their first set of Champions League qualifiers.
The Gunners were out of the title race by mid-February with four defeats and two draws before Valentine’s Day last season.
But their late recovery to pinch the final Champions League spot from Manchester United proves they’re not a team to be overlooked. And that’s before you consider the prospect of forward Nikita Parris - who joins from Lyon - linking up with WSL record goalscorer Vivianne Miedema this term.
With all the attacking talent on display, it’s ironic that the true value bet is in the unders market given both sides' defences also excel. CHELSEA TO WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS seems a steal at 11/4 given that punt has come through three of the last six times these two teams have met.
Score prediction: Arsenal 0-3 Chelsea (Sky Bet odds: 25/1)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.