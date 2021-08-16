Women's Super League betting tips: WSL weekend best bets

1pt Chelsea to win and under 3.5 goals in Arsenal v Chelsea at 11/4 (Sky Bet)

Manchester United v Reading

Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Friday

TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event

It hasn’t been a great summer for Manchester United women. Shortly after last season’s league campaign ended, manager Casey Stoney announced her move away from the club.

In came a gluttony of departures with Amy Turner, Abbie McManus, Jess Sigsworth and Jane Ross all moving on. The loss of Lauren James will hurt the Red Devils the most though. The 19-year-old playmaker - so often the star for United - switched to Chelsea, her former team and the side her brother Reece James represents.

New Red Devils manager Marc Skinner led a threadbare Birmingham City side to the FA Cup final in 2017 and a fourth-placed finish in 2019. But he returns to England after a frustrating spell with Orlando Pride in the US - in his first season the franchise finished bottom of the National Women's Soccer League (NSWL) with just 16 points.

United finished fourth last term, one point behind Arsenal who snatched the final Champions League place. The gap to the top three is likely to widen this year.

As for Reading, it’s more of the same please. Manager Kelly Chambers continues to be one of the most underrated coaches in the division, leading the Royals to another mid-table finish in 2020/21.

Reading will be without former England international Fara Williams, whose retirement deprives them of their best player in the middle of the park. But a solid core remains at the Madejski and a top-half finish will be the target.

Reading’s 2-0 win over Manchester United last year ultimately denied the Red Devils a spot in the Champions League. I wouldn’t rule out the visitors doing the same this time around.

READING TO WIN OR DRAW at an appealing 3/1 with Paddy Power is the play to make.

Score prediction: Reading 2-2 Manchester United (Sky Bet odds: 20/1)