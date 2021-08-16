Liam Kelly previews Manchester United's trip to West Ham, expecting the visitors to pepper the home side's goal at the London Stadium.

The fanfare surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's return looked set to continue midweek. He gave Manchester United a lead in the Champions League before it all came crashing down against Young Boys, losing 2-1 after conceding a late goal. United were down to ten-men for the majority, though - Aaron Wan-Bissaka's red card putting them at a disadvantage - and it was a Jesse Lingard mistake who handed the Swiss side the victory.

Kick-off time: 14:00 BST, Sunday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event West Ham 7/2 | Draw 29/10 | Manchester United 8/11

They looked lost from an attacking standpoint when a man down, failing to record a single shot after Wan Bissaka's dismissal in the 35th minute. That may well be a curious introduction to my selection for this match-up, which is MANCHESTER UNITED TO TAKE 16+ TOTAL SHOTS, but it's easy to envision a positive reaction from Ole Gunnar Solskjær's men here. CLICK HERE to back Manchester United 16+ total shots with Sky Bet Although he's unlikely to get minutes following the 'assist', Lingard returns to the London Stadium face a West Ham side he helped propel to a sixth place finish last season.

A negative bi-product of qualifying for Europe is fewer days rest and more travel, something West Ham will have to deal with in this match-up. The Hammers impressed in their Europa League opener on Thursday, beating Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 in Croatia (xG: DIN 0.44 - 1.07 WHU), but West Ham will have to do without one of the goalscorers against United. Michail Antonio is suspended after receiving late a red card last weekend, a devastating loss to an attack that had looked fearsome so far this season. As a result, I can see United enjoying a little more attacking freedom without the significant threat of Antonio occupying their minds. West Ham are hardly a defensive unit to be afraid of, either, allowing 1.87 and 1.71 xG to Newcastle and Crystal Palace respectively this season - two teams thought of as relegation candidates in pre-season.

Solskjær's side have the ability to take full advantage. They've attempted 16 or more shots in three of their four Premier League matches this term, averaging 1.80 xG per game. We all know Ronaldo likes to shoots on site, so his return to the club should elicit even more efforts on goal. His wayward nature from distance only serves to heighten the chance of the tip becoming a winner, too. United should have enough to edge out an Antonio-less West Ham side in what would be a quick rebound from a disappointing result on Tuesday, but the odds look a little short. Instead, take a shot on the shots market.

