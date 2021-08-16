It's a huge game in the Premier League as Chelsea welcome Manchester City on Saturday and Tom Carnduff has two best bets.

Football betting tips: Premier League 2pts Cesar Azpilicueta to have 3+ tackles at 21/20 (Ladbrokes) 1pt Cesar Azpilicueta to have 6+ tackles at 12/1 (Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

A battle between the two teams fancied for the title - Chelsea meet Manchester City in a game that could have a significant impact on the race for top spot. It's early days still but a home win moves Chelsea six points clear of City in the standings. It would also inflict their second defeat in the opening six matches - it's almost 'must not lose' territory for the visitors. The confidence in this Chelsea side is evident for all to see with Thomas Tuchel getting the most out of this talent-filled squad. They've won the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup with victory here likely to make them title favourites to many. Little separates the sides in the odds with both priced at 13/8 for victory. Chelsea won their three Tuchel era meetings against City by a one-goal margin - it could be even closer than that this time around.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

While the temptation for some may be in backing the high-scoring affair given the talent both possess, the importance of this game could see it becoming a low scorer where under 2.5 goals is the best outright bet. That's mainly because you can make a strong case for both of the 13/8 prices available on the result going one way or the other. Chelsea's track record against City is good while City are a side with strength in every single position - it's almost one to avoid given that uncertainty. Instead, the stats markets have provided plenty of success in this Saturday 12:30pm slot and hopefully this game will be no different. In the tackles, one player stands out massively. With an average of 3.6 tackles per Premier League game this season - CESAR AZPILICUETA TO HAVE 3+ TACKLES looks a bet at above even money. He's done that in three games already. CLICK HERE to back Cesar Azpilicueta to have 3+ tackles with Sky Bet His first three games of the new campaign all has three or more tackles with two coming in the win over Tottenham last time out. Even in a substitute appearance against Aston Villa - featuring in 26 second-half minutes - the defender still posted one.

It's hardly a surprise when we look at his averages from his previous nine seasons in the Premier League. In every single top-flight campaign, Azpilicueta has posted a two or more tackles per game average and the figure hasn't dropped since a move to a more central role. Going slightly more ambitious, we're also taking the 12/1 on AZPILICUETA TO HAVE 6+ TACKLES. A big ask - it's why it's a big price - but it's something he has done in two games already this season. CLICK HERE to back Cesar Azpilicueta to have 6+ tackles with Sky Bet It's also the figure he hit when Chelsea beat Manchester City in the league in May. Going for a tackle line this high isn't usually a bet but it's worth backing in this case given the price and his previous record. I'm happy to sit on the fence in this game and take the draw, although the outright market provides little appeal given the uncertainty. Instead, with two generous prices on offer, it's worth backing AZPILICUETA to excel in the tackles count.

Chelsea v Manchester City best bets and score prediction 2pts Cesar Azpilicueta to have 3+ tackles at 21/20 (Ladbrokes)

1pt Cesar Azpilicueta to have 6+ tackles at 12/1 (Ladbrokes) Score prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Manchester City (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)