West Ham face Rapid Vienna in the first home European group stage match in the club’s history, and Jake Pearson fancies the Hammers to get the job done with ease.

West Ham’s sixth-place finish in the Premier League last season earned them a well-deserved place in the Europa League, and nights like this is exactly why European football is what so many clubs look to achieve. Last season was a remarkable one for West Ham, but they have actually started this campaign even better, picking up 11 points from their first six matches, three more than they had at this stage last term. The 2-1 league defeat to Manchester United has been the only blip this season, but David Moyes’ men bounced back from that in style with a quick-fire revenge victory over the Red Devils, followed by a come-from-behind win at Leeds at the weekend. Many questioned West Ham’s squad size and ability to play European football, and continue to compete in the Premier League, and though it is still early days, the Hammers’ performance away at Dinamo Zagreb two weeks back was impressive to say the least; putting in a fully accomplished night’s work to cruise to a comfortable win over their supposed main rivals to top the group.

In stark contrast, Rapid Vienna have made a dismal start to the season, sitting second-bottom of the Australian Bundesliga after nine matches. Two wins, two draws and five defeats in the league means Vienna are now 19 points behind league leaders RB Salzburg and with a mountain to climb domestically. Vienna have won just one of their last six – and they needed penalties to win that. That run includes a 1-0 loss at home to Genk in their opening fixture of this competition, and while the Austrians may bemoan the Belgian side’s 92nd minute winner, in truth the victory was deserved, the hosts losing the Expected Goals battle 1.74 to 0.71.

This is a wonderful occasion for the West Ham fans, but even more than that, Rapid Vienna could actually be the worst opponents the Hammers face this season. West Ham are 1/4 to win this match. The last time they were shorter in the betting to win a football match was their FA Cup away tie at Stockport last season. Expect Moyes to ring the changes, with Ryan Fredericks, Mark Noble, Alex Kral, Nikola Vlašić and Andriy Yarmalenko all bidding for a start, but they are hardly second-rate players, and whatever team the West Ham manager fields should be more than capable of sweeping aside this Rapid Vienna team.

The Hammers have been shaky at the back this season, but they employed a much more controlled style of play against Zagreb a fortnight ago, and considering Vienna are averaging just 1.11 goals per game in the Austrian Bundesliga, the West Ham backline should be more than capable of keeping them off the scoresheet. CLICK HERE to back West Ham to win to nil with Sky Bet Given the high probability that West Ham will win this match, backing WEST HAM TO WIN TO NIL at an odds-against price of 11/10 makes plenty of appeal.

