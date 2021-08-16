Joe Rindl previews previews Friday night's Championship match between high-flying Coventry and lowly Peterborough, picking out his best bets.

Football betting tips: Championship 2pts Coventry to win at 7/10 (Bet 365) 1pt Coventry to win to nil at 2/1 (general) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Coventry City are continuing to exceed expectations in the Sky Bet Championship with Mark Robins’ side a lofty fourth, only outside of the top two on goal difference. The Sky Blues boast a mean home record, winning all four of their Championship fixtures at the Coventry Building Society Arena, including impressive victories over Middlesbrough and Cardiff. It’s a stark contrast to the away form of Peterborough. The promoted side are yet to pick up a point on the road across their three away matches, scoring just three times.

Peterborough stopped the rot last week with a 3-0 home win over high-flying Birmingham to end a run of four straight losses. But The Posh still remain in the bottom three, with seven points from their opening eight fixtures and are looking set for a long season ahead.

Before the campaign started this match may have been billed as a relegation six-pointer, although Coventry’s solid start is instead creating a platform for a play-off push. The home side may yet fall away, but four wins from their last six suggests they’re a team looking up rather than down. Last time out striker Viktor Gyokeres netted for the third consecutive game in a 1-1 draw with Millwall as Coventry shaded the expected goals battle 1.91 to 1.33. However, the Sweden international Gyokeres is a little too short at 13/8 to score again so instead I’ll play conservative and double my stake on COVENTRY TO WIN outright at 7/10 with Bet 365. CLICK HERE to back Coventry to win with Sky Bet

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

I’m also happy to back COVENTRY TO WIN TO NIL at 2/1 (general). The hosts have managed a clean sheet in 13 of their most recent Championship home games while Peterborough have failed to find the net in two of their four away fixtures so far this season. CLICK HERE to back Coventry to win to nil with Sky Bet Nobody has conceded less than Coventry’s six in the second tier. I can’t see Peterborough getting the better of this defence.

Coventry v Peterborough score prediction and best bets 2pts Coventry to win at 7/10 (Bet 365)

1pt Coventry to win to nil at 2/1 (general) Score prediction: Coventry 2-0 Peterborough (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct at 1400 BST (21/09/21)