Liverpool visit Porto on Tuesday night in the Champions League, and Jake Osgathorpe likes the look of the Reds to get the victory.

Porto made the quarter finals of the Champions League last season, beating Juventus over two legs mainly thanks to a stubborn defence. They have started this season in the same manner, conceding just four goals in eight games across the Portuguese Primeira Liga and Champions League - their their sole UCL match being a good 0-0 draw at Atletico Madrid.

However, they are yet to face an attacking side quite like Liverpool, while they themselves haven't found creating chances as easy to come by compared to their Portuguese rivals Benfica and Sporting Lisbon so far this season. Jurgen Klopp's Reds were held to a 3-3 draw by an exciting Brentford side that took the game to Liverpool, but they won't get as exposed defensively in this game simply because Porto won't take the game to them in the same way the Bees did. Liverpool still managed to score three times and create plenty of chances, with the Reds now scoring three times in their last five games in all competitions, including their Champions League opener against AC Milan, where they flexed their attacking muscles after going 2-1 down.

In fact, across their Premier League and Champions League games this season Liverpool have averaged 3.05 xGF per game. Their attack is on fire. If they continue in the same manner, a defensive Porto side will struggle to contain them, and we could see a very comfortable LIVERPOOL WIN, which is the selection here. CLICK HERE to back Liverpool to win with Sky Bet Porto will be playing on the back foot, looking to counter attack, and that will suit Liverpool, who are one of the best teams in Europe at breaking down a low-block. If head-to-head stats are your thing; Liverpool have won on their last two visits to the Dragao, 5-0 and 4-1. Expect something similar on Tuesday.

Porto v Liverpool best bets and score prediction 2.5pts Liverpool to win at 10/13 (Mansion Bet) Score prediction: Porto 0-2 Liverpool (Sky Bet odds: 15/2) Odds correct at 1600 BST (27/09/21)