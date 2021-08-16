Women's Super League betting tips: WSL weekend best bets

WSL Sporting Life tipster Joe Rindl returns with best bets for Chelsea v Everton and Manchester City v Tottenham.

Football betting tips: WSL 1.5pts Chelsea to win and under 3.5 goals in Chelsea v Everton at 11/10 (Sky Bet) 2pts Man City to win and over 3.5 goals in Man City v Tottenham at 5/6 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Chelsea v Everton Kick-off time: 12:30 BST, Saturday

TV Channel: BBC Two Chelsea only lost one game in the WSL last season on their way to their fourth league title. But against Arsenal in their opener last time out they were stunned at the Emirates, losing 3-2 in a well-matched, end-to-end encounter. That game could have easily gone either way with Arsenal's Leah Williamson and Jen Beattie performing heroic, last-ditch defending to deny the Blues an equaliser in the second half. So I don’t think Emma Hayes will press the panic button just yet. Expect minimal changes against Everton, a team who finished 25 points behind the Blues last term.

I thought Everton would have put up more of a challenge against Manchester City last week, a game they lost 4-0. The Toffees were talking up Champions League qualification after a summer that included bringing in Toni Duggan from Atletico Madrid, Sweden international Hanna Bennison from FC Rosengård and a 6-1 thrashing over Brighton in pre-season. Instead, they were second best against City, managing just three shots on target. CHELSEA TO WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS at 11/10 with Sky Bet is the play here. CLICK HERE to back Chelsea to win and under 3.5 goals with Sky Bet Score prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Everton (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)

Manchester City v Tottenham Kick-off time: 18:45 BST, Saturday

TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event What should we make of Manchester City? First, they top the WSL on goal difference last Sunday after beating Everton 4-0. But next they're dumped out of the Champions League before the group stages in midweek at the hands of Real Madrid. Los Blancos have improved in recent years, but they’re still miles off their El Clásico rivals Barcelona in Spanish women’s football. City should have cruised through rather than losing 2-1 on aggregate in their qualifier. This Sunday they face a Tottenham team who made hard work of beating Birmingham City 1-0, dominating possession and chances. It’ll be City who control the ball this weekend though. Spurs’ 4-0 loss to Arsenal in pre-season showed just how far away they are from the WSL’s traditional top three. Unsurprisingly, Manchester City are the overwhelming 1/10 favourites. CITY TO WIN AND OVER 3.5 GOALS at 5/6 looks a strong bet. CLICK HERE to back Man City to win and over 3.5 goals with Sky Bet Score prediction: Man City 4-0 Tottenham (Sky Bet odds: 8/1)