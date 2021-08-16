Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Tips
Features
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Sporting Life's match preview with best bets for Real Betis v Celtic in the Europa League
Sporting Life's match preview with best bets for Real Betis v Celtic in the Europa League

Real Betis v Celtic tips: Europa League best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
12:39 · TUE September 14, 2021

Liam Kelly previews Celtic's trip to face Real Betis in the Europa League group stage, expecting an impressive performance from the home side.

Football betting tips: Europa League

1pt Real Betis to beat Celtic and Under 3.5 Goals in the match at 6/4 (Sky Bet)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Ange Postecoglou's Celtic travel to the beautiful city of Seville to line-up against a team whose colours are inspired by the Scottish side — Real Betis.

It will be a difficult start to Group G, though, especially with no away fans allowed in the Benito Villamarin, making the task at hand in Andalusia even tougher.

CLICK HERE to download the Sporting Life app

Kick-off time: 17:45 BST, Thursday

TV channel: BT Sport 3

Real Betis 7/10 | Draw 14/5 | Celtic 19/5

Celtic's early season star, Kyogo Furuhashi, will also miss the trip, a severe blow for the Hoops considering the attacking output he has provided so far.

Furuhashi, who was injured on international duty in Japan, is a key cog in the fairly expansive Postecoglou machine, so his absence will be evident in terms of chance creation for Celtic.

Additionally, Real Betis will be hard to break down, already proving to be a defensive force in what has been a quiet start to the La Liga season across the board, averaging 0.98 expected goals against (xGA) per game.

As a result, this match-up might feature less goals than you would usually expect from a Celtic side usually intent on an attacking style.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

The short turnaround for the home side (played three days before this fixture) makes a lower-scoring affair even more likely, but I'm still expecting Real Betis to make good on the clear gulf in quality between the teams.

Consequently, REAL BETIS TO WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS IN THE MATCH makes appeal at 6/4.

Manuel Pellegrini's men are rounding into form following a mediocre start to the season, putting in a good display despite losing 1-0 to Real Madrid, before gaining a fully deserved three points against Granada on Monday night (xG: GRA 0.88 - 2.57 BET).

Celtic got back on track with a 3-0 win over Ross County at the weekend, but their previous two games against Rangers and AZ Alkmaar (both defeats) show that they are short of the required level to test Real Betis on the road.

Real Betis v Celtic best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Real Betis to beat Celtic and Under 3.5 Goals in the match at 6/4 (Sky Bet)

Score prediction: Real Betis 2-0 Celtic (Sky Bet odds: 11/1)

Odds correct at 1200 BST (14/09/21)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS