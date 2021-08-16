Aston Villa v Everton tips: Premier League preview and best bets

Aston Villa welcome Everton in Saturday's late kick-off and Tom Carnduff has picked out two best bets to back.

Everton are enjoying another strong start to the season although this time they will be hoping that it is sustainable in the long run. Rafa Benitez's men are unbeaten after four games - sitting fourth with ten points on their tally. It's a position that sits alongside their performances and their run of fixtures between now and the beginning of November gives them a real chance of remaining in the top-four at that stage. In Aston Villa, they face a side still adjusting to life without Jack Grealish. Performances have been improving but the results haven't been there and they would have wanted more than the one win on their tally. With the in-form Toffees visiting, the wait may have to go on a little longer.

Can Benitez's side pick up yet another win? They will be confident, particularly after coming from behind to beat Burnley in a second-half where they could have easily scored five. Their transfer window appeared underwhelming but - at present - it is working. With a few bookmakers going as big as 21/10, it is worth backing EVERTON TO WIN as a real weekend value play. Their two away games so far have brought a 2-2 draw at Leeds - which they won on xG - alongside a 2-0 victory at Brighton. Aston Villa have the same number of home points (4) as Everton do away points, but those came through a victory over struggling Newcastle and a draw with newly-promoted Brentford. Out of the two, Everton have endured the tougher fixture list so far.

While their outright price is appealing enough, there is also interest in the 7/1 available for RICHARLISON TO HAVE 1+ ASSISTS with Dominic Calvert-Lewin's current absence. He already has one on his tally this season. His 47 completed passes have also seen six key passes across the opening four matches and that has led to an expected assists (xA) figure of 0.85. Continuing that number across the course of the season should see him finish with seven or eight by the time it ends. That outlines why 7/1 is a generous price - particularly when we factor in other Everton players having a lower xA but shorter odds. Abdoulaye Doucoure may have three assists but his xA is 0.77 - yet he finds himself at 9/2 in this market. Another assist or two across Everton's next few games will see that 7/1 price long gone - it's a huge value play at this early stage of the season.

