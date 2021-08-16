Liam Kelly previews Rangers' trip to face Sparta Prague in the UEL, forecasting a low-scoring affair in the Czech Republic.
2.5pts Under 2.5 Goals at 10/11 (Bet365)
Rangers head to Prague with zero points in Group A following a disappointing but respectable 2-0 defeat to Lyon at Ibrox, while Sparta sit one place above Steven Gerrard's side after their 0-0 draw with Brondby.
A confident selection can be made in this match-up given what we know about the two sides.
Gerrard's side are well-known as a solid unit defensively, as evidenced by their incredible league title win and exploits in Europe last season.
They appear to have continued in the same vein this campaign, conceding just five goals in seven Scottish Premiership matches and putting in a brave display against a Lyon side capable of beating teams up in the group opener.
Rangers allowed only 1.21 expected goals against (xGA) in that game, with the vast majority of that total coming from a single sequence in the 55th minute that ultimately led to James Tavernier's own goal.
Rangers did struggle to create chances, though, recording 0.73 expected goals for (xGF). That might spell trouble against a Sparta Prague team who are also defensively sound.
They've allowed nine goals in nine games domestically, and completely shut down Brondby in their Europa League group stage opener (xG: BRO 0.31 - 0.53 SPA), limiting the Danish side to only four shots.
Much like Rangers, Sparta also found it difficult to create scoring opportunities.
All signs point to this game being a low-scoring affair, so it's a huge surprise to see UNDER 2.5 GOALS available close to the Evens mark.
It might be one to stay away from as a prospective viewer, but the price about two goals or less can make it a profitable Thursday evening.
Score prediction: Sparta Prague 0-0 Rangers (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)
Odds correct at 1430 BST (28/09/21)
