Rangers head to Prague with zero points in Group A following a disappointing but respectable 2-0 defeat to Lyon at Ibrox, while Sparta sit one place above Steven Gerrard's side after their 0-0 draw with Brondby.

A confident selection can be made in this match-up given what we know about the two sides.

Gerrard's side are well-known as a solid unit defensively, as evidenced by their incredible league title win and exploits in Europe last season.

They appear to have continued in the same vein this campaign, conceding just five goals in seven Scottish Premiership matches and putting in a brave display against a Lyon side capable of beating teams up in the group opener.

Rangers allowed only 1.21 expected goals against (xGA) in that game, with the vast majority of that total coming from a single sequence in the 55th minute that ultimately led to James Tavernier's own goal.