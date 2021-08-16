Sporting Life
Sporting Life's preview of Republic of Ireland v Azerbaijan, including best bets and score prediction

Republic of Ireland v Azerbaijan tips: World Cup qualifying best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
13:38 · THU September 02, 2021

Liam Kelly previews the first ever meeting between Republic of Ireland and Azerbaijan, expecting the home side to build on Wednesday's encouraging performance in Portugal.

Football betting tips: World Cup qualifiers

3pts Republic of Ireland to win at 13/20 (Bet365)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Republic of Ireland's World Cup dream could already be over following a 2-1 defeat in the Algarve on Wednesday, beaten in devastating fashion by two late goals from record-breaker Cristiano Ronaldo.

That result has made this game all the more important; a must win qualifier against another team stuck on zero points after three games.

Kick-off time: 17:00 BST, Saturday

TV Channel: Sky Sports Football

Republic of Ireland 8/13 | Draw 13/5 | Azerbaijan 19/4

Azerbaijan make the trip to Dublin on the back of a disappointing 2-1 loss to the much-improved Luxembourg, looking way off the pace before rallying slightly when two goals down.

The visiting team have won just one of their last 26 major tournament qualifiers away from home, making it easy to forecast a defensive style of play from Azerbaijan.

Admittedly, Stephen Kenny's side aren't exactly free-flowing, and are winless in their last 14 competitive matches, but Republic of Ireland are far superior to their opponents in terms of quality here.

Although we shouldn't expect a blowout win from a side that struggles to score goals, it's difficult to see how Kenny's men don't dominate this match-up after a promising performance in midweek.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

As demoralising as it was, Wednesday's display against Portugal signalled improvement from a previously out of form team. If they perform in a similar fashion, even the short price available for REPUBLIC OF IRELAND TO WIN makes great appeal.

Azerbaijan should be treated as a minnow given their record in qualifiers, and the prospect of facing a squad stacked with Championship level or above footballers should prove too tough a task.

This represents an excellent opportunity for Republic of Ireland to get off the mark in front of home support at the Aviva Stadium.

Republic of Ireland v Azerbaijan best bets and score prediction

  • 3pts Republic of Ireland to win at 13/20 (Bet365)

Score prediction: Republic of Ireland 2-0 Azerbaijan (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)

Odds correct at 1300 BST (02/09/21)

