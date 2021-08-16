Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Tips
Features
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Sporting Life's preview of Scotland v Moldova, including best bets and score prediction
Sporting Life's preview of Scotland v Moldova, including best bets and score prediction

Scotland v Moldova tips: World Cup qualifying best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
16:10 · THU September 02, 2021

Scotland are presented with a good opportunity to rebound from defeat against Denmark, hosting Moldova on Saturday night. Liam Kelly picks out a best bet for the game.

Football betting tips: World Cup qualifiers

2pts Scotland to win and Over 2.5 Goals in the match at 17/20 (Betway)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Scotland suffered a small setback in their World Cup qualifying campaign on Wednesday, losing 2-0 in Copenhagen, but they can bounce right back here.

Steve Clarke's side have been handed a glorious opportunity to gain three points just three days later, welcoming minnows Moldova to Hampden Park.

Download the free Sporting Life app for Apple and Android devices

Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Saturday

TV Channel: Sky Sports Football

Scotland 2/9 | Draw 19/4 | Moldova 12/1

As mentioned, Wednesday's result wasn't a major setback. Granted, Denmark outclassed Clarke's men, but Scotland's opponents are obviously a top team after reaching the semi-finals of Euro 2020 just two months ago.

Moldova, on the other hand, are a totally different proposition, sitting on only one point after four Group F matches - which came against the Faroe Islands.

They've conceded a total of 15 goals in those fixtures, making them a low-hanging fruit ripe for the picking for a Scotland side fully motivated to stay in the mix at the top of the group.

Admitttedly, Scotland have struggled for goals recently, but they have faced tough opposition. Competing in a group Euro 2020 group consisting of Czech Republic, England and Croatia was always going to be difficult, as all three were defensively solid, and Denmark continue to excel post-tournament.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Clarke's side created chances in their three Euro 2020 games, though, recording a total of 4.7 expected goals (xG). Unfortunately for Scotland, they couldn't capitalise.

Up against a team that is looking like the group fodder, Scotland will feel a confidence-boosting win is well within their capabilities considering the significant edge in quality they hold in this match-up.

As a result, SCOTLAND TO WIN AND OVER 2.5 GOALS IN THE MATCH looks a solid value bet at the prices.

The hosts could easily cover the goal line without conceding, but the idea that Moldova could nick a surprise goal - something they have achieved in two of their four matches in the group - and the selection would still be well in play is very appealing.

A more than comfortable home win appears to be on the cards, though.

Scotland v Moldova best bets and score prediction

  • 2pts Scotland to win and Over 2.5 Goals in the match at 17/20 (Betway)

Score prediction: Scotland 3-1 Moldova (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)

Odds correct at 1600 BST (02/09/21)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS