Scotland v Moldova tips: World Cup qualifying best bets and preview

Scotland are presented with a good opportunity to rebound from defeat against Denmark, hosting Moldova on Saturday night. Liam Kelly picks out a best bet for the game.

Football betting tips: World Cup qualifiers 2pts Scotland to win and Over 2.5 Goals in the match at 17/20 (Betway) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Scotland suffered a small setback in their World Cup qualifying campaign on Wednesday, losing 2-0 in Copenhagen, but they can bounce right back here. Steve Clarke's side have been handed a glorious opportunity to gain three points just three days later, welcoming minnows Moldova to Hampden Park.

As mentioned, Wednesday's result wasn't a major setback. Granted, Denmark outclassed Clarke's men, but Scotland's opponents are obviously a top team after reaching the semi-finals of Euro 2020 just two months ago. Moldova, on the other hand, are a totally different proposition, sitting on only one point after four Group F matches - which came against the Faroe Islands. They've conceded a total of 15 goals in those fixtures, making them a low-hanging fruit ripe for the picking for a Scotland side fully motivated to stay in the mix at the top of the group. Admitttedly, Scotland have struggled for goals recently, but they have faced tough opposition. Competing in a group Euro 2020 group consisting of Czech Republic, England and Croatia was always going to be difficult, as all three were defensively solid, and Denmark continue to excel post-tournament.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Clarke's side created chances in their three Euro 2020 games, though, recording a total of 4.7 expected goals (xG). Unfortunately for Scotland, they couldn't capitalise. Up against a team that is looking like the group fodder, Scotland will feel a confidence-boosting win is well within their capabilities considering the significant edge in quality they hold in this match-up. As a result, SCOTLAND TO WIN AND OVER 2.5 GOALS IN THE MATCH looks a solid value bet at the prices. CLICK HERE to back Scotland to win and Over 2.5 Goals in the match with Sky Bet The hosts could easily cover the goal line without conceding, but the idea that Moldova could nick a surprise goal - something they have achieved in two of their four matches in the group - and the selection would still be well in play is very appealing. A more than comfortable home win appears to be on the cards, though.

Scotland v Moldova best bets and score prediction 2pts Scotland to win and Over 2.5 Goals in the match at 17/20 (Betway) Score prediction: Scotland 3-1 Moldova (Sky Bet odds: 12/1) Odds correct at 1600 BST (02/09/21)