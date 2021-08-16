Scotland v Moldova tips: World Cup qualifying best bets and preview

Scotland are presented with a good opportunity to rebound from defeat against Denmark, hosting Moldova on Saturday night. Liam Kelly picks out a best bet for the game.
2pts Scotland to win and Over 2.5 Goals in the match at 17/20 (Betway)
Scotland suffered a small setback in their World Cup qualifying campaign on Wednesday, losing 2-0 in Copenhagen, but they can bounce right back here.
Steve Clarke's side have been handed a glorious opportunity to gain three points just three days later, welcoming minnows Moldova to Hampden Park.
As mentioned, Wednesday's result wasn't a major setback. Granted, Denmark outclassed Clarke's men, but Scotland's opponents are obviously a top team after reaching the semi-finals of Euro 2020 just two months ago.
Moldova, on the other hand, are a totally different proposition, sitting on only one point after four Group F matches - which came against the Faroe Islands.
They've conceded a total of 15 goals in those fixtures, making them a low-hanging fruit ripe for the picking for a Scotland side fully motivated to stay in the mix at the top of the group.
Admitttedly, Scotland have struggled for goals recently, but they have faced tough opposition. Competing in a group Euro 2020 group consisting of Czech Republic, England and Croatia was always going to be difficult, as all three were defensively solid, and Denmark continue to excel post-tournament.
Clarke's side created chances in their three Euro 2020 games, though, recording a total of 4.7 expected goals (xG). Unfortunately for Scotland, they couldn't capitalise.
Up against a team that is looking like the group fodder, Scotland will feel a confidence-boosting win is well within their capabilities considering the significant edge in quality they hold in this match-up.
As a result, SCOTLAND TO WIN AND OVER 2.5 GOALS IN THE MATCH looks a solid value bet at the prices.
The hosts could easily cover the goal line without conceding, but the idea that Moldova could nick a surprise goal - something they have achieved in two of their four matches in the group - and the selection would still be well in play is very appealing.
A more than comfortable home win appears to be on the cards, though.
Score prediction: Scotland 3-1 Moldova (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)
Odds correct at 1600 BST (02/09/21)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.