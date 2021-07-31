Sporting Life tipping record: How our recommended bets performed

Points system explained

We use a points system, ranging from 0.x5 to 10, to help underline confidence in a selection and to help you weight your stakes. In other words, if your maximum bet is £100 and your normal bet is £10, you might have £10 on a 1pt win selection, £10 each-way for 1pt each-way, £20 for 2pts win, and so on.

Points staked also enable us to keep a fully transparent P&L, which you'll see below, but should be considered a guide only. Only bet what you can afford, and if you are concerned about your gambling please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.

Click here to view our tips for the forthcoming sporting action.

Profit since start of 2003 until start of current month (July 2021) is +3575.34 points. (NOTE: This figure will be updated on Sunday August 1)

August fixed-odds running total = +1.00pts

August antepost running total = +0pts

August overall running total = +1.00pts

Racing:

Punting Pointers (Aug 1) - Will appear here

Football:

Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield (August 1) - 1pt Huddersfield to win in 90 minutes at 11/5 (VBet). Result pending

Golf:

ISPS Handa World Invitational (Aug 1) - 4pts Jordan Smith to win the ISPS Handa World Invitational at 10/11 (General); 1pt e.w Justin Harding without Smith and Horsey at 5/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4); 1pt e.w Vincent Norrman without Smith and Horsey at 13/2 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4); 1pt e.w John Catlin without Smith and Horsey at 12/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4). Result pending

ISPHA Handa World Invitational (Jul 29-Aug 1) - 1pt e.w. Sihwan Kim at 70/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Ashley Chesters at 80/1 (William Hill, Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Oliver Farr at 100/1 (William Hill, Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Alejandro Canizares at 150/1 (Unibet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Richard McEvoy at 175/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Ricardo Santos at 250/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending

Men's Olympics (Jul 29-Aug 1) - 2pts e.w. Cameron Smith at 22/1 (William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 2pts e.w. Joaquin Niemann at 22/1 (William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 2pts e.w. Abraham Ancer at 25/1 (William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7); 1pt e.w. Sebastian Munoz at 80/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6); 1pt e.w. Jazz Janewattananond at 150/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6). Result pending

Tennis:

Atlanta Open (July 26-Aug 1) - 1pt e.w. Taylor Fritz in the Truist Atlanta Open at 16/1 (bet365); 0.5pt e.w. Mackenzie McDonald in the Truist Atlanta Open at 40/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power); 0.5pt e.w. Lloyd Harris in the Truist Atlanta Open at 25/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power, Unibet). Result pending

Boxing:

Olympics men's heavyweight boxing (Jul 27-Aug 6) - 1pt Julio Cesar La Cruz to win men's heavyweight at 5/1 (General). Result pending

Rugby union:

British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa (Jul 24-Aug 7) - 5pts British and Irish Lions to win the Test series at 4/5 (General); 2pts British and Irish Lions to win the series 2-1 at 2/1 (BoyleSports); 1pt Josh Adams top British and Irish Lions try-scorer at 7/1 (William Hill). Result pending

Olympics:

Olympics individual eventing (Jul 30-Aug 2) - 2pts Michael Jung to win the individual eventing at 4/1 (Sky Bet); 1pt Laura Collet to win the individual eventing at 20/1 (General). Result pending

Olympics: Athletics (Jul 29-Aug 8) - 1pt Akani Simbine to win men’s 100m at 10/1 (Unibet); 1pt Shericka Jackson to win women’s 200m at 7/1 (BetVictor); 2pts Steven Gardiner to win men’s 400m at 7/2 (Unibet, William Hill); 5pts Timothy Cheruiyot to win men’s 1500m at 4/5 (Ladbrokes, Coral); 1pt Sandi Morris to win women’s pole vault at 6/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral); 2pts Mariya Lasitskene to win women’s high jump at 6/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral); 1pt Wojciech Nowicki to win men’s hammer at 6/1 (BetVictor). Result pending

Olympics: Swimming (Jul 24-Aug 1) - 4pts Katie Ledecky to win women’s 400m freestyle at 15/8 (bet365); 1pt Martin Malyutin to win men’s 400m freestyle at 10/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral); 1pt Malyutin to win men’s 200m freestyle at 15/2 (Sky Bet); 2pts Anton Chupkov to win men’s 200m backstroke at 5/2 (Sky Bet); 2pts Maggie MacNeil to win women’s 100m butterfly at 9/2 (BoyleSports). PROFIT=1pt

Olympics: Other sports and specials (Jul 23-Aug 8) - 2pts Nozomi Okuhara to win women’s badminton singles at 10/1 (MansionBet); 2pts Kiyou Shimizu to win women’s kata karate at 11/4 (Sky Bet); 1pt Johanne Defay to win women’s surfing at 16/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral); 2pts Fiji to win men’s rugby sevens at 11/4 (Sky Bet); 4pts Great Britain to win under 14.5 golds at evens (BoyleSports). Result pending