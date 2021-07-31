Carabao Cup betting tips: Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield best bets and preview

Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield kick off their respective 2021/22 campaigns with a first-round Carabao Cup tie at Hillsborough on Sunday afternoon, and Jake Pearson has previewed the match, providing a best bet and score prediction.

Sheffield Wednesday were relegated from the Sky Bet Championship on the final day of last season, a 3-3 draw with Derby sealing their fate, though the Owls would have accrued enough points to survive had it not been for the six points they had deducted. Huddersfield finished two places and six points above the drop zone last season, but it was another campaign spent flirting with relegation, and a run of one win in their last ten league matches did little to help the nerves of Terriers fans. Neither side have undergone ideal preparation for the new season either, with Wednesday struggling to recruit after releasing ten players following their relegation to League One, and Huddersfield suffering a barrage of injuries to key players during pre-season; including the Terriers’ second top-scorer from last season Frazier Campbell, who has recently tested positive for COVID-19.

There have been a few rule changes to the Carabao Cup this season, the headline one being that replays have now been abolished for the first five rounds of the competition, so this match must be settled at Hillsborough. It could well go the distance, with these sides appearing to be relatively evenly matched, but it is because of the similarities in ability between these two that HUDDERSFIELD TO WIN appeals as the best bet in this fixture. CLICK HERE to back Huddersfield to win with Sky Bet There was nothing to split the two sides in the betting when the two faced off at the John Smiths’ Stadium last season, and Huddersfield were actually favourites to win at Hillsborough towards the end of the campaign.

In short, the bookmakers thought there was little to choose between these two sides last season, but if they had to choose, it would probably be Huddersfield. Given the situation Sheffield Wednesday now find themselves in then, with a mish-mash of players who have hardly played a minute together, they must surely be in a worse position than Huddersfield. It is surprising therefore to see the Owls priced up as the favourites, and with Huddersfield to win in 90 minutes available at bigger than 2/1 with most firms, that appeals as a price worth backing.

