The summer transfer window is officially open and you can keep track of all the latest updates, rumours and done deals in our transfer blog.

When does the summer transfer window open? The summer transfer window opened for Premier League clubs on Wednesday, June 9, and will last for 12 weeks. Any deals with foreign teams will officially go through on July 1. When does the transfer window close? The Premier League window closes at 11pm on August 31. Transfer windows in Scotland, Spain, Germany, Italy and France all close on that date too.

Every Premier League done deal

VILLA TO OFFER GREALISH RECORD DEAL Aston Villa are doing everything they can to keep captain Jack Grealish this summer, amid growing speculation that Manchester City will bid £100m for the attacking midfielder. Villa are preparing a new contract for the England international that would see him paid a club record £200,000-a-week. It's no surprise both clubs are so desperate to have the midfielder, as prior to an injury curtailing the final couple of months of his 2020/21 campaign, he was rivalling City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne as the Premier League's most creative player.

KANE TO STAY AT SPURS? Tottenham's billionaire owner Joe Lewis is reportedly annoyed at the way Harry Kane has attempted to force through a move to Manchester City, and is unwilling to let the England captain leave this summer. Last month, the 27-year-old told Gary Neville's The Overlap YouTube channel that he wanted "an honest conversation" with chairman Daniel Levy after the Euros. It had looked as though Kane would be leaving north London for £160m before Spurs' response to those reports was to stiffen their resolve to keep their star striker. He now looks set to miss their opening few games of the Premier League season as the club look to dampen down the speculation - according to this morning's papers.

BERNARD COMPLETES EVERTON EXIT Brazilian forward Bernard has completed his move from Everton to Sharjah FC, the Premier League club have confirmed. The move had been announced by the Emirati outfit on Thursday but Everton say the paperwork was only finalised on Saturday. Bernard, 28, spent three years at Goodison Park, making 84 appearances in all competitions, including 49 starts, and scoring eight goals. The former Brazil international, who began his career at Atletico Mineiro, joined the Toffees on a free transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer of 2018.

FULHAM CONFIRM DOUBLE SIGNING As expected, Fulham have confirmed the double signing of Wales midfielder Harry Wilson from Liverpool and former Tottenham goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga. Wilson, 24, has signed a five-year deal with the Cottagers after completing the formalities of his reported £12million switch. Argentinian keeper Gazzaniga has agreed a two-year contract after leaving Spurs as a free agent at the end of last season. The signings are the club’s first since their relegation from the Premier League last season and the appointment of Marco Silva as manager.

LEMINA LEAVES SAINTS Nice have confirmed the signing of Gabon midfielder Mario Lemina from Southampton. The 27-year-old, who Saints signed for £15million from Juventus in 2017, had spent the past two seasons on loan at Galatasaray and Fulham. Lemina has previously played in France for Lorient and Marseille. He made 46 Premier League appearances for Southampton, scoring two goals.

MADDISON HEAVY ODDS-ON TO JOIN ARSENAL James Maddison has been backed into 2/5 to join Arsenal before the end of the transfer window. There has been months of speculation about James Maddison's future, and it appears Arsenal are in the driving seat to sign the England international according to odds. READ MORE HERE

QPR SIGN JOHANSEN Stefan Johansen has joined QPR on a permanent deal from Fulham. He spent the second half of last season at Loftus Road. Now he joins Rangers on a three-year-deal following protracted talks since the end of the last campaign. They have paid a fee of just £600,000 for the Norway international.

FULHAM CLOSE TO DOUBLE SWOOP Fulham are closing in on a double swoop, as the signings of Paulo Gazzaniga and Harry Wilson are close, according to reports. Goalkeeper Gazzaniga, released by Tottenham at the end of the season, is undergoing a medical and so is Wilson ahead of a reported £12 million move from Liverpool.

GOLLINI JOINS SPURS Tottenham have signed Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini on a season-long loan, with the option to make it a permanent deal. The 26-year-old becomes the first signing of the summer and will challenge Hugo Lloris for the number one spot at the north London club. Gollini was part of the youth system at Manchester United and also played 20 times for Aston Villa in 2016/17. He has had an impressive four-and-a-half years at Atalanta, playing 108 times in all competitions, including 10 in the Champions League in recent seasons.

NEW DEAL FOR SOLSJKAER Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has signed a new three-year contract. The Norwegian, who took over from Jose Mourinho in 2018, will stay at Old Trafford until at least 2024, with the option of an extra year. He said on the club’s official website: “Everyone knows the feeling I have for this club, and I am delighted to have signed this new contract." CLICK HERE for full story

VAN AANHOLT TO GALATASARY? Free agent Patrick van Aanholt has agreed a three-year deal with Galatasaray, with a medical next week according to Sky Sports. The Dutchman left Crystal Palace at the end of last season. He made four appearances for the Netherlands at Euro 2020, but failed to play a part in any of his side's goals, producing an xA of 0.23 and an xG of 0.55. CLICK HERE for Patrick van Aanholt's full Infogol profile

POCH SIGNS NEW PSG DEAL Mauricio Pochettino’s contract at Paris St-Germain has been extended until 2023, the French club have announced. The former Tottenham manager signed an 18-month deal with the option of an extra year when he took charge at the Parc des Princes in January.

VARANE TRAINING WITH REAL Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has returned to pre-season training as his representatives continue to finalise personal terms with Manchester United. United will not open official talks with the Spanish club over a fee until personal terms are agreed with the French defender. Once a final agreement is reached, it is hoped United will be able to quickly negotiate a fee with Real and add the France international to their squad. It is understood France defender himself is keen to make the move to the Premier League runners-up last season.

POGBA 'INCREASINGLY UNLIKELY' TO EXTEND Manchester United's concrete contract offer to Paul Pogba has been rejected. Pogba has entered the final year of his current United deal and the club must now make a decision on whether to sell him this summer or allow him to see out his contract. READ Pogba 7/4 to join PSG PSG are reported to be interested in signing the French World Cup winner - but there is yet to be an official bid or any club-to-club contact. If no new contract is signed with Manchester United, Pogba can listen to offers and sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club in January.

SANCHO TO WEAR NO.25 Manchester United have confirmed that new signing Jadon Sancho will wear number 25 for the upcoming 2021/22 season.

LEEDS IN TALKS TO SIGN GK Leeds are in talks with Valerenga over a deal to sign goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson. Talks are advancing and a deal could be completed early next week. Leeds want to add a new goalkeeper to replace Kiko Casilla, who joined La Liga side Elche on loan earlier this month until the end of the season.

SOLSKJAER EXCITED TO SEE SANCHO BLOSSOM Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Jadon Sancho can now release his “untapped talent” having completed his move from Borussia Dortmund. “Jadon epitomises the type of player I want to bring to the club, he is a forward player in the best traditions of Manchester United,” he told manutd.com. “He will form an integral part of my squad for years to come and we look forward to seeing him blossom. “His goals and assists records speak for themselves and he will also bring tremendous pace, flair and creativity to the team."

UNITED SIGN SANCHO Manchester United have completed the signing of winger Jadon Sancho on a five-year deal. The 21-year-old England international – a former Manchester City youth team player – has joined from Borussia Dortmund in a £73million deal. United have finally got their man 12 months after first registering their interest only to be put off by the Bundesliga club insisting on a £100m fee. Sancho is United’s second signing of the summer after back-up goalkeeper Tom Heaton arrived on a two-year contract earlier this month. READ MORE HERE

BORO BRING IN CROOKS Middlesbrough have announced the signing of Matt Crooks from Rotherham on a three-year deal. The midfielder is manager Neil Warnock’s fifth signing of the summer so far. The 27-year-old made over 100 appearances for the Millers, earning a promotion during his time with them.

SPURS CLOSE TO ROMERO DEAL Tottenham have stepped up talks with Atalanta over a deal for centre-back Cristian Romero. Spurs have made an offer reported to be in the region of £36m plus £8.5m in bonuses. The club are close to agreeing personal terms with the Argentinian defender, with a five-year contract likely.

NORWICH SIGN GIBBS FROM IPSWICH Premier League Norwich have completed the signing of teenage midfielder Liam Gibbs from rivals Ipswich for an undisclosed fee. The 18-year-old, who made a single League One appearance for the Tractor Boys, has agreed a four-year contract at Carrow Road.

YATES EXTENDS BLACKPOOL STAY Blackpool striker Jerry Yates has signed a new three-year contract with the club. The 24-year-old, whose deal includes the option for a further 12 months, scored 23 goals in all competitions in his debut season for the Seasiders, helping them secure promotion to the Championship. He was awarded the Player’s Player of the Season and PFA Player of the Season awards for his efforts.

LEEDS TARGET GALLAGHER Leeds United have made an approach to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, according to The Athletic. The West Yorkshire club are targeting a loan move for the 21-year-old with Chelsea unwilling to sell on a permanent deal. Leeds recently announced the arrival of Lewis Bate - also from Chelsea - although he will initially link up with the club's under-23s squad. A centre midfielder is reported to be Leeds' top priority after they filled the left-back position with the £13m acquisition of Junior Firpo from Barcelona.

SON SIGNS NEW SPURS DEAL Tottenham forward Son Heung-min has signed a new four-year contract. The South Korea international will now stay at the north London club until 2025 after signing in 2015 from Bayer Leverkusen. The 29-year-old scored 107 goals in 280 appearances and has formed a lethal partnership with Harry Kane. READ MORE HERE

SPURS KEEN ON KEEPING KANE Tottenham maintain they have no intention of selling Harry Kane this summer, the PA news agency reports. The England captain is keen to leave in order to win trophies and Manchester City are interested, with reports emerging that a £160million move is close. However, the club insist they have no plans to sell the striker.

This morning's papers are reporting that Bernardo Silva is the most likely casualty of Kane's arrival, and could be sold to fund another high-profile arrival. Pep Guardiola has earmarked Kane and England team-mate Jack Grealish as his two main targets this summer, but the City boss will need a further £100m to bring in the Aston Villa captain. Rumours of Raheem Sterling's impending departure seem to have quelled after an impressive Euro 2020.

MALEN CLOSING ON DORTMUND MOVE PSV and Netherlands star Donyell Malen is close to joining Borussia Dortmund after the clubs agreed a fee in principle reported to be around €30 million. Malen, 22, is expected to undergo a medical this weekend, and is seen as a replacement for the outgoing Jadon Sancho, who is set to join Manchester United. The young Dutch forward scored 19 times in the Eredivisie last season, while assisting eight goals, with his expected goals figures extremely impressive (0.64 xG/95, 0.21 xA/95).

BERNARD LEAVES EVERTON FOR UAE United Arab Emirates club Sharjah FC have announced the signing of Everton winger Bernard on a two-year contract. The Brazilian made just five starts in his 18 appearances last season and was close to leaving Goodison Park in the January window but a move to Al Nasr fell through. “We welcome the joining of the Brazilian international “Bernard” (28 years old) to the Castle of Kings, coming from the English club Everton, with a contract that extends for two seasons,” said a post with pictures of the winger on Sharjah’s Twitter account.

HUNT RETURNS TO OWLS Sheffield Wednesday have re-signed Jack Hunt on a free transfer following his release from Bristol City. Hunt played for the Owls between 2016 and 2018, and returns to Hillsborough looking to help Wednesday gain promotion back into the Championship.

LEJEUNE REJOINS ALAVES French defender Florian Lejeune has rejoined Alaves on a permanent deal from Newcastle, the Premier League club have confirmed. The 30-year-old returns to the Spanish outfit after a successful season-long loan last term. Lejeune joined Newcastle in an £8.7million deal from Eibar in 2017 but was hampered by two serious knee injuries during his time at the club. He made 46 appearances for the club in all competitions.

FOLEY MAKES LEAGUE TWO MOVE Tranmere have announced the signing of midfielder Sam Foley. The 34-year-old joins the club on a one-year contract having been released by Motherwell at the end of the season, and featured in Rovers’ pre-season win against Stalybridge Celtic earlier this week. As well as experience in the Scottish Premier League with Motherwell and St Mirren, Foley has also had spells with Yeovil, Port Vale and Northampton.

SMITH ROWE SIGNS NEW ARSENAL DEAL Emile Smith Rowe has signed a new long-term contract at Arsenal. The 20-year-old attracted interest from Aston Villa in this transfer window - the Midlands club saw two bids rejected by the Gunners. Alongside a new deal, Smith Rowe will now wear the number 10 shirt for the 2020/21 campaign. READ MORE HERE

MUELLER TO JOIN HIBS Orlando City winger Chris Mueller has signed a pre-contract agreement to join Hibernian. The Easter Road club announced that the 24-year-old United States international will join up with Jack Ross’ squad on January 1, 2022 following the conclusion of the MLS season. Click here for Infogol's Chris Mueller profile Ahead of the Europa Conference League clash with Santa Coloma at Easter Road on Thursday night, manager Ross told the club’s official website: "Chris was someone who was brought to our attention a number of months ago. "We worked long and hard to make this deal happen."

SEDDON MAKES OXFORD SWITCH Oxford have announced the signing of Steve Seddon on a three-year deal. The 23-year-old left-back joins the U’s from Birmingham for an undisclosed fee. Seddon has been with Birmingham since he was 14 and has had loan spells at Stevenage and AFC Wimbledon. While on loan at Portsmouth he faced his new club in the 2020 League One play-off semi-final.

TOTTENHAM IN ROMERO TALKS Talks are ongoing between Tottenham and Atalanta for defender Cristian Romero. Fabrizio Romano has reported that the two clubs remain in discussions regarding the 23-year-old but no agreement is in place yet. Romero scored two goals (1.40 xG) and assisted a further two (0.84 xA) in 31 Serie A appearances last season.

GRAY JOINS EVERTON Demarai Gray has sealed a return to the Premier League after signing a three-year deal at Everton with the option of a fourth, the Toffees have announced. The 25-year-old former Leicester winger, who has joined the club from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen for an undisclosed fee, is new manager Rafael Benitez’s third signing this week. Gray, now in Orlando with the rest of the squad for the Florida Cup, told Everton’s website: “I’m delighted to be back in the Premier League at such a big club and I’m excited to play with the team and get to work.” READ MORE HERE

TRIO TARGET MAITLAND-NILES Ainsley Maitland-Niles has been targeted by three Premier League clubs as Mikel Arteta shakes up his Arsenal squad. The Sun reports that Leicester, Southampton and Burnley are all interested in signing the 23-year-old - who could depart the Emirates Stadium this summer. Maitland-Niles made 15 appearances during a half-season spell at West Brom in the 2020/21 campaign.

MCCALL IN AT BLACKPOOL Blackpool have appointed former Bradford and Motherwell manager Stuart McCall as assistant head coach to Neil Critchley. The Seasiders are preparing for life back in the Sky Bet Championship after promotion from League One last season. McCall began his playing career at Bradford and achieved two promotions, including one to the Premier League as captain, before going on to have three managerial stints with the Bantams. He led the Bantams to a League One play-off final in 2017 and also took Motherwell to a Scottish Cup final and two second-placed finishes in the SPL.

LEEDS SIGN CHELSEA MIDFIELDER Leeds have completed the signing of Chelsea midfielder Lewis Bate on a three-year deal. The 18-year-old, who captained his former club in last year’s FA Youth Cup final, has joined for an undisclosed fee following interest from several Premier League clubs. Bate has represented England at Under-17 and Under-18 level but has yet to make his senior professional debut and will join Leeds’ Under-23 side at first. His signing further boosts Marcelo Bielsa’s group, following the summer arrivals of Junior Firpo, Jack Harrison, Shaun McGurk and Amari Miller.

WHAT DO THE BIG SIX NEED? With Euro 2020 out of the way and Premier League teams back in pre-season, there is not much more than transfer speculation to occupy fans until the start of the 2021/22 campaign. But what do the division’s ‘Big Six’ clubs need this summer? What sort of players should they be targeting to strengthen their squads? Graham Ruthven looks at each team. READ MORE HERE

CHELSEA TARGET ITALY STAR Chelsea have made an enquiry about Sassuolo's Domenico Berardi. That's according to the Daily Star, who say that the Stamford Bridge club have turned their attention to Berardi after failing to get anywhere in their efforts to bring in Italy team-mate Federico Chiesa. The 26-year-old scored 17 goals (14.54 xG) in Serie A last season while also contributing a further seven assists (6.31 xA).

POGBA OUT, GORETZKA IN? Manchester United are lining up German star Leon Goretzka amid mounting fears they will be forced to sell Paul Pogba. Paris-Saint Germain are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United's French midfielder, and with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer already short in the centre of the park, the Red Devils will need to move swiftly to replace him. Goretzka scored five goals and laid on a further five assists for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga last season, despite a lack of game time due to injury, and he also scored Germany's crucial late equaliser against Hungary in the European Championship, sending Die Mannschaft through to the knockout stages.

COOPER LEAVES SWANSEA Swansea have announced the departure of head coach Steve Cooper. The Sky Bet Championship club said Cooper, who had a year left on his contract, had opted to leave the Liberty Stadium. Cooper, who guided England Under-17s to World Cup glory in 2017, led Swansea to consecutive top-six finishes in the Championship. They lost in the play-off semi-finals in 2020 to Brentford, who beat the Swans again in last season’s play-off final at Wembley. READ MORE HERE

CELTIC SIGN DEFENDER Celtic have signed Sweden defender Carl Starfelt from Rubin Kazan on a four-year deal. Starfelt, 26, who had been with Russian side Rubin since 2019, is the Hoops’ third summer signing. The former Gothenburg defender was not included in Sweden’s squad for Euro 2020, but played the full 90 minutes in their home friendly win against Estonia in March. Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said: "I’m really pleased agreement has been reached and we are really looking forward to Carl joining up with the squad. Carl is an experienced player and someone with the attributes to be a real success at Celtic."

BRENTFORD BRING IN AJER Brentford have signed Norway international defender Kristoffer Ajer from Celtic for an undisclosed fee. Ajer completed a medical before signing a five-year contract, with the deal subject to international clearance. The 23-year-old joined Celtic shortly after his 18th birthday and spent the second half of his first year in Scotland on loan at Kilmarnock before becoming a first-team regular. Brentford head coach Thomas Frank said: "We wanted to get another central defender in and Kris was our first choice. We think he fits the position-specific profile perfectly, especially on the ball."

LEVERKUSEN AFTER PHILLIPS Bayer Leverkusen have sounded out Liverpool defender Nat Phillips over a return to the Bundesliga. No bid has been received by Liverpool but it is understood that an interest was registered with the players agent. Phillips spent a season on-loan at Stuttgart in Bundesliga II, and was relied upon last season by Jurgen Klopp following an injury crisis at centre-back. The signing of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig provides the Reds with extra defensive strength in depth, and with the recovery of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, it's unlikely Phillips will be needed at Anfield.

ARSENAL READYING RAMSDALE BID Arsenal are set to launch a £30 million bid for Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. Ramsdale was included in England's Euro 2020 squad despite a disappointing season with the Blades, that saw them relegated to the Championship.

CHELSEA HOLD TALKS WITH LEWANDOWSKI It is being reported that Chelsea are now considering a move for Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski instead of Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. The Blues had the Norwegian as their number one target, but could now be setting their sights on the record-breaking Lewandowski, who scored 41 goals in the Bundesliga last season.

WHO IS HOUSSEM AOUAR? Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar has been linked with a fair few Premier League sides this summer, so who is he? And which team should sign him? We take a look at the Frenchman's game, which includes an ability to get into good scoring positions regularly, with a non-penalty xG/95 average better than Kevin De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes during the 20/21 league season. CLICK HERE to read more

TOFFEES SWEET ON CHUKWUEZE It is being reported that Everton are interested in signing Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze. Rafa Benitez is an admirer of the 22-year-old Nigerian international, who averaged 0.19 xG/95 and 0.20 xA/95 in La Liga last season. Chukwueze has a buy-out clause set at £71 million in his contract that runs until 2023.

MILAN-UNITED DALOT TALKS TO RESUME AC Milan plan to resume talks over a new loan deal for Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot. The Portuguese full-back played 33 games on-loan in Milan last season, and United are reportedly happy to allow Dalot to head there again.

BALE IN SHOCK RETURN TO WALES? Cardiff City are the new 5/4 favourites with Sky Bet to sign Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale. Cardiff, currently managed by Mick McCarthy, finished eighth in the Sky Bet Championship last season, and are reportedly keen on bringing Bale home to his native Wales. CLICK HERE to read more

VILLA LOOKING AT BAILEY Aston Villa are lining up a move for Bayer Leverkusen's Leon Bailey, according to reports. The 23-year-old Jamaican winger is said to be valued between £25m and £30m, and scored 15 goals and registered 11 assists for Leverkusen last term. It is also reported that this new pursuit means Villa have given up on signing Emile Smith Rowe.

POGBA TO RETURN TO FRANCE? PSG are reportedly lining up a £50m bid for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, with Sky Bet pricing the side from the French capital at 2/1 to bring Pogba to Paris this summer. Pogba is entering the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, and despite the Manchester club being desperate to retain his services, it is rumored that Mauricio Pochettino is keen to make the French World Cup-winner his marquee summer signing. Manchester United have already signed Jadon Sancho this transfer window, and will be hoping to add a few more recruits throughout the summer, but keeping Pogba could be just as instrumental in their progress.

BERNARD ON WAY OUT OF GOODISON Bernard looks set to finally move away from Everton this summer. After hinting he is about to leave in a social media post to team mate Lucas Digne, Bernard is in talks with two clubs in the United Arab Emirates, one of which is Sharjah. The 28-year-old is one of the highest paid players at Goodison Park after signing on a free transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018.

DONS SIGN EISA FROM POSH ON 'LONG-TERM' DEAL MK Dons have signed Peterborough striker Mo Eisa for an undisclosed fee. The 27-year-old averages a goal every other game in the English Football League in spells with Cheltenham and Posh and has signed a ‘long-term’ contract in Milton Keynes.

TOFFEES BRING IN TOWNSEND AND BEGOVIC Everton have signed former England winger Andros Townsend and Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic. Townsend, 30, was available on a free transfer after his deal at Crystal Palace expired at the end of last season and has signed a two-year contract. The Toffees then brought in experienced goalkeeper Begovic to provide extra competition for first choice Jordan Pickford. The 34-year-old has signed a 12-month deal with the option of a further year. The two signings are Everton’s first since the appointment of Rafael Benitez as manager. CLICK HERE to read more

FERGUSON JOINS ROTHERHAM Rotherham have signed winger Shane Ferguson on a two-year deal. The 30-year-old Northern Ireland international joins the Millers after his contract with Millwall expired earlier this summer. Ferguson began his career at Newcastle and after loan spells at Birmingham and Rangers he initially joined the Lions on loan in 2015 before making a permanent move the following year.

DERBY CAN SIGN PLAYERS Derby will be permitted to bolster their squad by signing out-of-contract players following a ruling by the English Football League. The Championship club are currently subject to a transfer embargo, meaning they cannot sign players from other clubs on permanent deals or pay loan fees. They are also limited to a maximum of 23 players of “professional standing” in their squad. Derby were deemed to have reached this 23-man limit by the EFL, a ruling which also therefore prevented them signing out-of-contract players. The club contested this, however, arguing that the players who featured in last season’s Covid-hit FA Cup tie at non-League Chorley should not be classified in this way.

LEWANDOWSKI AGENT WANTS MOVE Robert Lewandowski's agent Pini Zahavi wants a move for the 32-year old striker, according to L'Equipe. Chelsea and Manchester City are two clubs credited with interest in Bayern's prolific forward - who has two years remaining on his deal. However, the French publication also states that it's very unlikely Lewandowski leaves the Bundesliga champions this summer.

AJER COMPLETES BRENTFORD MEDICAL Kristoffer Ajer has completed a medical with Brentford ahead of his move from Celtic, according to Sky Sports. Various reports have claimed that that the fee for the defender will be £13.5m - a record deal for the Premier League club. The 23-year-old made 46 appearances across all competitions last season and scored two goals.

WHAT WILL WHITE BRING TO ARSENAL? England international Ben White is expected to join Arsenal from Brighton for a reported £50m fee. Tom Carnduff looks at what the defender will bring to the north London club, and whether he is the right fit for Mikel Arteta's Gunners rebuild. CLICK HERE TO READ

SPURS CLOSE IN ON SEVILLA WINGER Tottenham are closing in on a deal to sign Sevilla winger Bryan Gil - with Erik Lamela going to the Spanish club. Spurs are reported to be paying a €25m fee along Lamela in order to sign the 20-year-old. Gil - who can on either wing - scored four goals (4.29 xG) alongside assisting a further 3 (5.56 xA) in LaLiga last season.

GRUJIC JOINS PORTO Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic has completed a permanent move to Porto, the Premier League club have announced. Serbia international Grujic, 25, Jurgen Klopp’s first signing as Liverpool manager in 2016, made only 16 appearances in all competitions during five years at Anfield. Liverpool said on their official website: “The Serbia international returns to the Portuguese club after making 39 appearances and scoring two goals during a loan spell in 2020-21.” “Grujic joined up with Klopp’s squad for this month’s pre-season training camp in Austria and will now bid farewell to link up with Porto permanently.”

HENNESSEY JOINS BURNLEY Burnley have signed Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey on a two-year deal following his release by Crystal Palace. Hennessey, 34, who departed Selhurst Park earlier this month, was back-up for Wales number one Danny Ward at Euro 2020. Burnley said on their official website: “The Clarets have added more proven Premier League pedigree to their squad with the capture of record-breaking Wales international goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey. “Hennessey joins Burnley as a free agent following his departure from top-flight rivals Crystal Palace and has agreed a two-year deal – with a further year’s option – at Turf Moor.”

BRENTFORD BRING IN MIDFIELDER Premier League newcomers Brentford have made Nigeria midfielder Frank Onyeka their first signing of the summer. The 23-year-old joins from FC Midtjylland, where Bees owner Matthew Benham is the majority shareholder, for an undisclosed fee. Onyeka, who has passed a medical and received a work permit, has signed a five-year contract in west London. He played in both of Midtjylland’s Champions League matches against Liverpool last season, a 1-1 draw in Denmark and a 2-0 defeat at Anfield.

ATLETICO TARGET WOLVES STRIKER Atletico Madrid are targeting Wolves striker Rafa Mir, who impressed during a loan spell in Spain with Huesca last season. That's according to the Daily Mail, who say that the LaLiga champions are interested in the forward. The 24-year-old netted 13 goals (16.50 xG) in 38 league games for Huesca, while also scoring nine in 18 during a half-season loan spell in 2019/20.

HENDERSON LIVERPOOL FUTURE IN DOUBT This morning's papers are full of the story of contract talks between Liverpool and captain Jordan Henderson stalling, leading to speculation over his long-term future at the club. The situation is striking similar to that of midfield colleague Gini Wijnaldum last season, who ultimately left to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer after the Reds would not offer him the length of contract he desired because of his age. There isn't quite the same degree as urgency with Henderson however, as the Reds captain is under contract until the summer of 2023. But the lack of progress in negotiations has reportedly sparked interest from several European clubs, including PSG and Atletico Madrid.

CHELSEA CHASE KALAJDZIC Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic has been identified as a possible signing for Chelsea this summer - but only if they miss out on their main transfer targets. The Blues have seen a bid rejected for Dortmund star Erling Haaland, and have also been strongly linked with bringing Romelu Lukaku back to the club from Inter Milan. Kalajdzic, who was part of Austria's squad at Euro 2020, certainly wouldn't fit the marquee signing profile of those two, but he did perform superbly in the Bundesliga last season. He scored 16 goals from chances equating to 11.04 Expected Goals (xG) as well as registering five assists (3.29 xA) - all from just 23 starts and nine substitute appearances.

ORIENT SIGN HIBS DEFENDER JAMES Leyton Orient have signed defender Tom James from cinch Premiership side Hibernian. The 25-year-old right-back has signed a one-year deal to become Kenny Jackett’s seventh signing of the summer. James told the club website: “It’s a new challenge for me and something I’m really looking forward to. I can’t wait to get out on the pitch and get going now. “I’m versatile, I can play anywhere along the back four, but mainly a right-back who likes to get forward, and like to get assists and goals along the way. But primarily of course I’m a defender, and that’s the main job.”

SPURS SET TO SIGN ATALANTA KEEPER Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to sign Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini. It is understood that the deal will initially be a loan move, with an option to buy the 26-year-old Italian shot-stopped for €15m. Atalanta finished third in Serie A for the third consecutive season last term, while Tottenham managed only to qualify for the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League.

HANLEY SIGNS CONTRACT EXTENSION AT NORWICH Norwich captain Grant Hanley has signed a new four-year contract extension with the newly-promoted Premier League club. Scotland defender Hanley, 29, who started in all three of his country’s group games at Euro 2020, will remain at Carrow Road until 2025, Norwich announced on their official website. Norwich boss Daniel Farke said: “It’s great news for us. We’re absolutely delighted to have Grant with us for the coming years.

ARSENAL BRING IN MIDFIELDER Arsenal have completed the signing of Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga. The 21-year-old - who has joined on a long-term contract - scored three goals and assisted a further two in the Jupiler Pro League last season. Arsenal's Technical director Edu said: "We are delighted Albert has signed with us, as there was a lot of interest in him and he was a big target for us. "Albert is a player we’ve been tracking for some time, and he will bring us strength in depth in the centre of midfield. We look forward to his continued development with us." READ MORE HERE

WATFORD FORWARD DEPARTS Doncaster have signed Tiago Cukur on a season-long loan deal from Watford. The 18-year-old Turkish forward arrives from Vicarage Road after some impressive performances for the Hornets’ Under-23 side. Cukur becomes Richie Wellens’ seventh new signing ahead of the 2021-22 Sky Bet League One campaign.

TOWNSEND HAVING EVERTON MEDICAL Andros Townsend is currently undergoing a medical at Everton, according to Sky Sports. The 30-year-old winger is a free agent after leaving Crystal Palace following the expiration of his contract. Townsend featured in 34 Premier League games last season, scoring one goal (2.56 xG) and assisting a further five (5.11 xA).

DUO OUT OF CELTIC SQUAD Kristoffer Ajer and Olivier Ntcham have been left out of Celtic’s Champions League squad. The Norway defender and French midfielder were not included in the Hoops squad registered with UEFA ahead of the first leg of the Champions League qualifier against Danish side Midtjylland at Parkhead on Tuesday night. Ajer has had a fitness issue but he has been heavily linked with a move to Brentford while there has been speculation about the future of Ntcham, who was sent out on loan to Marseille in the second part of last season. When asked about the Norwegian following Saturday’s 1-0 friendly defeat by Preston, Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou said: “I’m concentrating on the ones who are involved. “I can’t afford to waste time on anyone other than the ones who are here and committed to being here.”

HENDERSON TO LEAVE LIVERPOOL? Talks between Liverpool and their captain Jordan Henderson over a new contract have made no real progress. That's according to The Athletic, who say that discussions over an extension have taken place during the off-season. They claim that negotiations haven’t broken down and that dialogue is ongoing but it does create some cause for concern given how complicated the situation is. Henderson's current deal runs until 2023 but he could leave before then - potentially even this summer - if a deal can't be struck.

GARDNER EXTENDS BIRMINGHAM STAY Gary Gardner has signed a new two-year extension to his ongoing three-year contract with Birmingham. The 29-year-old midfielder has put pen to paper on a new deal which keeps him at St Andrews until June 2024. Gardner, who has scored eight times in 118 games for the Blues, told the club website: “I’m absolutely delighted and really happy to spend the most important time of my career at this football club. “We’ve had a tough couple of years but the last 10 games of the season was the most exciting and enjoyable time I’ve had at the club.”

CHELSEA LOOK AT COMAN Chelsea are reportedly trying to negotiate a loan deal with Bayern Munich to complete the capture of Kingsley Coman. The 25-year-old netted five goals (3.86 xG) alongside ten assists (6.37 xA) in the Bundesliga last season. The Stamford Bridge club are looking to bolster their attack during the current transfer window.

CLUBS BATTLE FOR AOUAR Four Premier League clubs have been given the green light to fight for Houssem Aouar this summer, according to the Daily Express. Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham are all looking to complete a deal for the midfielder before the conclusion of the transfer window. The 23-year-old scored seven goals (9.08 xG) and assisted a further three (3.36 xA) in Ligue 1 for Lyon last season.

ARSENAL LOOK TO SELL STRIKER Arsenal are looking to move Alexandre Lacazette on this summer in a bid to raise funds for future transfer dealings, according to the Daily Mirror. The Gunners are reportedly closing in on the £50m signing of Brighton defender Ben White as part of a summer transfer window that could see spending go as high as £100m. That could mean outgoings though and Lacazette may be on the list. The 30-year-old netted 17 goals in all competitions last season.

TOFFEES CLOSE IN ON TRIO Everton are closing in on deals for Demarai Gray, Andros Townsend and Asmir Begovic as Rafael Benitez makes his first moves in the transfer market this summer. That's according to the Daily Telegraph, who state incomings are on their way to Goodison Park. Gray scored one goal and assisted a further two during a half-season loan spell at Bayer Leverkusen while Townsend is a free agent after leaving Crystal Palace. Goalkeeper Begovic is due to complete the triple swoop by signing as a free agent after leaving Sky Bet Championship side Bournemouth.

GUEHI MAKES PALACE MOVE Marc Guehi has completed his £18million switch from Chelsea to Crystal Palace, signing a five-year deal with the Eagles. The 21-year-old impressed across 18 months of two loans at Swansea and has now made the Selhurst Park move. Guehi becomes one of the first recruits of Patrick Vieira’s managerial tenure with the Eagles.

LINGARD SET TO STAY AT MAN UTD Jesse Lingard is "part of Manchester United's plans", despite being 4/6 to join West Ham before the end of the transfer window, says Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Lingard, 28, appeared as a substitute in United's 2-1 friendly win over Derby on Sunday. He spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham, enjoying a hugely successful stint, scoring nine and assisting four goals in the Premier League, overperforming his Expected Goal Involvement (xGI) by more than 5.0. Expected Goal Involvement (xGI) = Expected Goals (xG) + Expected Assists (xA)

GREALISH TO STAY AT VILLA? Jack Grealish is having second thoughts about potentially leaving Aston Villa for Manchester City for a £100m fee this summer, according to various reports. The Villa captain, a lifelong fan of the club, was used sparingly by England manager Gareth Southgate during the Three Lions' run to the final of Euro 2020 - but still made a major impact when he was called upon. He is 5/6 with Sky Bet to join Manchester City by the end of the window, but is now the same price to stay at Villa Park. City boss Pep Guardiola is known to be a long-time admirer of Grealish, who was among the Premier League's most creative players in 2020/21 by registering a combined 16 goals and assists. That was despite starting just 24 matches because of an injury-hit end to the campaign.

TRIPPIER PLANNING FOR MAN UTD MOVE Kieran Trippier is reportedly close to buying a £3m mansion from England team-mate Raheem Sterling, with his heart set on a move to boyhood club Manchester United. The 30-year-old came through Manchester City's academy, but grew up a United fan. After two successful seasons in Spain with Atletico Madrid, last term winning La Liga, he is believed to have asked to be allowed to return home, should the opportunity arise. United have long been linked with the former Tottenham right-back, who impressed for England at a second successive major tournament as the Three Lions this time fell at the final hurdle at Euro 2020. In club football, few right-backs performed better than Trippier in 2020/21.

DIAZ SET FOR PERMANENT MILAN DEAL AC Milan are close to signing Real Madrid's former Manchester City midfielder Brahim Diaz. The Spain international, 21, left the Etihad for £15.5m in January 2019, but after struggling to make an impact with Real was sent on loan to Milan 18 months later. He made 27 Serie A appearances for the club last term, and his performances look to have earned him a permanent deal.

SOUTHAMPTON STANDING FIRM ON INGS Southampton are not looking to sell Danny Ings despite him so far refusing to sign a new contract, says manager Ralph Hasenhuttl. Ings, 28, will be a free agent next summer unless the club can get him to commit to new terms - Tottenham are currently 6/4 favourites with Sky Bet to sign him this summer. The former Liverpool striker has scored 41 league goals from chances equating to 35.70 Expected Goals (xG) during his three years at St Mary's, "I think it's never helpful to go into the last season with one year left - this is what I think [Ings] should know," Hasenhuttl told the BBC. "Messages like he doesn't accept our contract, he doesn't want to extend his contract, doesn't help nobody - not him, not us. I don't know who sent these messages, it's not coming from our side, definitely not. "We have no interest in blaming the player or finding that he's not feeling good here at this club, no interest in not helping perform the best he can for us. It's his position and if it's like this, it would be a pity."

MALLAN LEAVES HIBS FOR TURKEY Stevie Mallan has joined Turkish Super Lig side Malatyaspor on a permanent transfer from Hibernian. The 25-year-old moved to Malatayspor on loan in January and scored twice in the league. The former St Mirren and Barnsley midfielder has signed a two-year contract. Mallan scored 18 goals in 90 appearances for Hibs after arriving in the summer of 2018.

CHELSEA CHASE LEWANDOWSKI Chelsea are set to make an ambitious £50m bid to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich after apparently failing in their attempts to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. The Polish striker has scored 203 goals in 219 appearances for Bayern since moving from Dortmund in 2014.

JAHANBAKHSH LEAVES BRIGHTON Feyenoord have completed the signing of Brighton winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh. The 27-year-old scored four goals and assisted a further two in 61 appearances during a three-year spell at the Amex Stadium. Brighton boss Graham Potter said: "Ali has been a very good professional and great to work with, but this move is a good one and gives him the chance of more regular game time, which is not something we are able to guarantee. "I’d like to thank Ali for his hard work during my time here and wish him all the best for the future."

UNITED NEARING VARANE TRANSFER Manchester United are close to agreeing personal terms with Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, according to Sky Sports. It's reported that the Old Trafford club are hopefully that they will be able to quickly negotiate a fee with Real once those personal terms are confirmed. Varane is out of contract next summer and the LaLiga club risk losing him for free if they don't agree a sale in this window.

NORTHAMPTON REJECT VILLA APPROACH Aston Villa have had an approach for Northampton teenager Caleb Chukwuemeka rebuffed, according to the Daily Mail. The 19-year-old made 28 appearances across all competitions last season - scoring two goals and assisting another.

HAALAND HINTS AT DORTMUND STAY? Erling Haaland has been the subject of speculation throughout the summer transfer window. Most notably, Chelsea have been credited with serious interest. However, the Dortmund striker has dropped a hint that he could be staying with the Bundesliga club by discussing his new boss Marco Rose. "I talked a little bit with him," BVB Buzz quotes Haaland as saying. "I know him from before because I had six months with him in Salzburg. He's a nice guy and I look forward to working with him."

GIROUD MAKES MILAN MOVE French striker Olivier Giroud has joined AC Milan on a permanent transfer from Chelsea. The World Cup-winner teased the Milan switch on Friday by revealing he would be embarking on “a new journey with a light and happy heart”. And Giroud’s arrival was confirmed by the Italian club on Saturday.

BALE WON'T RETURN TO SPURS New Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed that Gareth Bale will not be coming back to the North London club. Bale spent last term on loan from Real Madrid - scoring 11 goals (6.50 xG) alongside contributing a further two assists (1.92 xA) in the Premier League. In his first press conference, Nuno said bluntly on the Wales international: "He will not be part of our squad."

KANE TO FORCE CITY MOVE? Harry Kane's England team-mates believe he could refuse to return to pre-season training with Tottenham in a bid to try to force a move to Manchester City. That's according to the Daily Telegraph, with Kane believed to want a move elsewhere during the summer transfer window. City are 5/4 with Sky Bet to sign the striker - although the bookmakers believe he won't be leaving as Tottenham remain the odds-on 4/6 favourites. Kane won the Premier League Golden Boot last season with 23 goals from an expected goals (xG) figure of 21.19.

BARCELONA FAVOURITES FOR STERLING Barcelona are the 9/2 favourites with Sky Bet to sign Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling in this transfer window. It comes after reports claimed that City boss Pep Guardiola will allow Sterling to leave this summer as part of a squad overhaul. CLICK HERE FOR MORE

STERLING TO LEAVE CITY? Manchester City have made Raheem Sterling available for transfer this summer as part of a squad overhaul from boss Pep Guardiola. That's according to the Daily Mirror, who report that the forward could exit the club as they look to free up budget for potential incomings. Sterling enjoyed a strong Euro 2020 campaign with England - scoring three goals - after scoring 10 goals from 11.02 xG in the Premier League last season.

ARSENAL CLOSE IN ON BEN WHITE Arsenal have agreed a deal in principle with Brighton to sign centre-back Ben White, according to The Athletic. The England international has been the subject of interest from a number of clubs but Arsenal are believed to be closing in on a deal worth £50m. The move for the 23-year-old is subject to a medical and isn't yet complete.

BRIGHTON BRING IN GOALKEEPER Brighton have announced the signing of Dutch goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen from Ajax. The 21-year-old played four first-team games for the Eredivisie club, including a start in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final against Roma in April. Seagulls boss Graham Potter welcomed the signing of the 6ft 8in Netherlands Under-21 international. “We’re delighted to welcome Kjell to the club,” Potter said. “He’s a player we have been monitoring for a while and we see him as a player with a lot of the right attributes. “As well as his size he is someone we think will work very hard to improve all aspects of his game as he gets used to English football.”

CITY FORWARD JOINS WOLFSBURG Wolfsburg have completed the signing of striker Lukas Nmecha from Manchester City. The 22-year-old scored 21 goals in 41 games in all competitions during a loan spell with Anderlecht last season. Nmecha has signed a four-year deal with the Bundesliga club with the transfer fee reported to be £11m.

JUVE IN LOCATELLI TALKS Juventus are in talks with fellow Serie A side Sassuolo about midfielder Manuel Locatelli, according to Sky Italy. It's reported that Juve are looking at a loan with an obligation to buy - although the two clubs remain apart on the final fee. Juventus are believed to be looking at the €30m mark while Sassuolo want €40m. Arsenal are another side who have been linked with a move for the Italy international.

GIROUD BIDS FAREWELL TO CHELSEA Olivier Giroud teed up AC Milan to announce his move to the San Siro by bidding farewell to Chelsea on social media. The World Cup-winning France striker teased the Milan switch by revealing he would be embarking on “a new journey with a light and happy heart”. The 34-year-old won the FA Cup, Europa League and Champions League in three years at Chelsea, having joined from Arsenal in 2018. “To all the Blues, to my team-mates, to all my coaches, to the whole club, a huge thank you for these special moments,” Giroud posted on twitter. “I’m starting a new journey with a light and happy heart. Our victories in the FA Cup, Europa League and Champions League have been magnificent.”

CELTIC AGREE DEAL FOR TOP SCORER Celtic stepped up their preparations for the new season by agreeing a deal to sign the top goalscorer in the Japanese top flight. The Hoops confirmed they had reached agreement with Vissel Kobe to sign Japan international forward Kyogo Furuhashi on a four-year contract. The 26-year-old scored 14 goals in 20 matches of the ongoing J1 League campaign. He is well known to manager Ange Postecoglou, who recently arrived from Yokohama Marinos, and becomes Celtic’s second capture of the week following the arrival of Israel international Liel Abada from Maccabi Petah Tikva.

KANE ODDS-ON FOR SPURS STAY Harry Kane is now an odds-on 5/6 with Sky Bet to remain at Tottenham after Nuno Espirito Santo's comments in his first press conference as Spurs boss. The Portuguese manager earlier said: "Kane is Tottenham player, our player, period. There’s nothing to add. Now is the moment for Harry to recover. "When he comes back, we will speak. I’m looking forward to Harry joining the group and us working together." Manchester City are even money to sign Kane in this transfer window while Manchester United sit next at 9/1.

AJAX CLOSE IN ON FEYENOORD STAR Ajax have announced that they had agreed a deal in principle for the transfer of Steven Berghuis. The 29-year-old scored 21 goals and assisted a further 16 across all competitions for Feyenoord last season. If the deal is completed as expected, Berghuis will sign a four-year contract.

"KANE IS OUR PLAYER, PERIOD" New Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo has spoken about Harry Kane's future. The Portuguese manager has stated; "Kane is Tottenham player, our player, period. There’s nothing to add. Now is the moment for Harry to recover. When he comes back, we will speak. I’m looking forward to Harry joining the group and us working together." Kane's future remains up in the air after his comments pre-Euro 2020, with Manchester City rumoured to be the front runners to snap up the England captain.

EVERTON IN TALKS TO SIGN BEGOVIC Everton are reported to be in talks to sign former Stoke and Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic. The Toffees missed out on their first choice back-up to Jordan Pickford, Salvatore Sirigu, who joined Genoa.

SPEZIA GIVEN FOUR WINDOW BAN Serie A club Spezia has been banned from signing players for four windows by FIFA. The club broke FIFA rules and Italian immigration laws by signing minors from Nigeria, and has also been fined £393,000.

FELIPE ANDERSON MAKES LAZIO SWITCH Once West Ham's record signing, Felipe Anderson has made a permanent move back to Lazio, the club the Hammers signed him from back in 2018. Anderson was on-loan at Porto last season making just five appearances. The Brazilian struggled to make his mark in the Premier League, and will hope a move back to Rome can reignite his career.

JAHANBAKHSH HEADING TO FEYENOORD Brighton winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh is in the Netherlands finalising his move to Feyenoord. The Iran international is expected to undergo a medical today. Jahanbakhsh played only 625 minutes of Premier League football last season, failing to score for the Seagulls while providing just one assist.

UNITED HAVE NO INTENTION TO LOAN TELLES It had been reported that Roma were interested in loaning Manchester United full-back Alex Telles, but now it is understood that United have no intentions of accepting any loan bid for the Brazilian. Telles only made nine appearances in the Premier League last season, struggling for game time due to Luke Shaw's resurgence.

CHELSEA HAVE CHIESA BID REJECTED It is being reported that Juventus have rejected a bid from Chelsea for forward Federico Chiesa. The Italian star lit up Euro 2020 and is now a hot property having also performed well in the regular season, scoring nine and assisting nine in the 20/21 Serie A campaign.

NMECHA SET TO LEAVE CITY Manchester City and Germany U-21 forward, Lukas Nmecha is set to leave the Etihad and join German side Wolfsburg. Nmecha scored 18 goals in 37 appearances on-loan at Anderlecht last season, before playing a big role in helping Germany's U-21's win the U-21 European Championship this past summer.

JUVE READY JESUS BID Juventus appear ready to firm up their interest in Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus. The Italian side, now managed again by Massimiliano Allegri following Andrea Pirlo's sacking, are thought to be looking for attacking reinforcements, with Cristiano Ronaldo's future still uncertain. Jesus, while not prolific in Manchester, has the knack of continuously getting in excellent scoring positions, shown by his xG per 95 minutes average of 0.85 across his five year spell at the Etihad. CLICK HERE to view Gabriel Jesus' player profile on Infogol

MAN UTD CLOSE TO DOUBLE SWOOP According to reports, Manchester United are close to completing a double defensive swoop for Raphael Varane and Kieran Trippier. United are speaking to Varane, who is a free agent following his departure from Real Madrid, while Trippier, who also played and impressed last season in Spain with Atletico Madrid, again caught the eye when playing for England at Euro 2020.

WOLVES BRING IN GOALKEEPER SA Wolves have announced the signing of goalkeeper Jose Sa from Olympiacos on a five-year deal. The 28-year-old’s arrival comes after the departure from Molineux of fellow Portuguese shot-stopper Rui Patricio, who completed a move to Roma on Tuesday. Sa played for Olympiacos against Wolves in 2019-20 in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie.

SALIBA JOINS MARSEILLE ON LOAN Arsenal have confirmed that William Saliba has joined Ligue 1 side Marseille on a season-long loan deal. The 20-year-old central defender made 22 appearances with Nice on loan last season. Arsenal's technical director Edu said: “Together with William, we have decided it will be good for his continued development to spend another season on loan. William joined us as an 18-year-old, and he is still only 20, so he is still developing all the time."

LEICESTER SIGN BERTRAND Leicester City have signed left-back Ryan Bertrand to a two-year contract. The 31-year-old joins the Foxes on a free transfer after seven seasons with Southampton.

“I’m really happy to be here; joining Leicester really complemented my inner ambitions and what I still want to achieve in my career,” he told the club’s website.

CHELSEA FAVOURITES FOR HAALAND Chelsea are the 10/11 favourites with Sky Bet to complete the signing of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. It comes after reports stated that the Bundesliga club rejected Chelsea's cash plus player offer for the 20-year-old - who made the move to the Signal Iduna Park for a €20m fee in January 2020. READ MORE HERE

WARD EXTENDS PALACE STAY Crystal Palace defender Joel Ward has signed a new two-year deal with the club. The right-back has spent the last nine seasons at Selhurst Park and this latest contract will take his association with the Eagles beyond a decade. Ward, 31, was set to be a free agent this summer but he will now look to add to his 273 appearances in all competitions under new manager Patrick Vieira.

PALACE TARGET GALLAGHER It's already been reported that Crystal Palace are closing in on a permanent deal for Chelsea defender Marc Guehi. The Athletic also states that they attempting to bring in midfielder Conor Gallagher - he spent last season on loan at West Brom. However, while Guehi is joining permanently, any deal for Gallagher will be on a temporary basis.

BRENTFORD SET TO SIGN AJER Brentford are closing in on the signing of Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer. The Telegraph reports that the fee will be around £13.5m - a record deal for the Premier League club. The amount and structure of payments have already been agreed. The 23-year-old made 46 appearances across all competitions last season and scored two goals.