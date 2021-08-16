Barrow v Aston Villa betting tips: Carabao Cup best bets and preview

Aston Villa travel to face League Two Barrow in the Carabao Cup, and Jake Osgathorpe has a 2/1 bet he likes the look of.

Football betting tips: Carabao Cup 1pt Aston Villa to win and BTTS at 2/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Premier League Aston Villa travel to League Two Barrow in the second round of the Carabao Cup, with the hosts looking to take a big scalp. Barrow have made a steady start to the new campaign, and are unbeaten in three home games, showing a solid attacking output under Mark Cooper.

They created the better chances in defeat at Harrogate on Saturday, and will fancy their chances of testing what will likely be a second string Aston Villa side. Dean Smith’s Villans got their first win of the campaign at home to Newcastle, though there continues to be teething issues post-Jack Grealish. Villa created just 0.55 non-penalty expected goals for in that game, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Smith deploy some of his starters in attack in a bid to try and give them more minutes together.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

If that is the case, then Villa’s front line will just be too classy for Barrow, and they should win the game comfortably. There are question marks defensively though, and Barrow can give their fans something to cheer, so backing ASTON VILLA TO WIN AND BTTS looks a sensible way in at 2/1. CLICK HERE to back Aston Villa to win and BTTS with Sky Bet Villa went to Burton at this stage of last seasons competition and played the likes of Ollie Watkins and Jack Grealish among fringe players, winning 3-1, and similar approach would see them progress to the next round.